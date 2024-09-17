Champaka Sarasi- Shivamogga district hidden Gem

Champaka Sarasi is an amazing spot in Shivamogga district but missed by most tourists. While you drive towards Jog Falls just 3-4 kms diversion from Anandapura will take you to Champaka Sarasi

What to expect at Champaka Sarasi?

A small temple (Shivalaya) in the middle of the pond, connected via a small stone bridge, a square shaped pond around the central temple. Watch elephant statues closely with flowers crafted on them.



History of Champaka Sarasi:

Not much history is available in public domain about Champaka Sarasi pushkarini of Shivamogga district. Said to be built during Keladi king Venkatappa Nayaka for drinking water purpose. Few historians also claim a love story behind Champaka Sarasi. Venkatappa Nayaka used to go to Kavaledurga fort via location where Champaka Sarasi is located today. The ruler used to see beautiful Rangoli in front of a house in the area and one day he saw a young beautiful woman named Champaka drawing the Rangoli. King Venkatappa Nayaka fell in love with Champaka knowing that she is the lady behind all the beautiful rangolis he has been seeing. King Venkatappa Nayak and Champaka enter a wedlock formally and Champaka gets to stay in a palace built inside a fort.

However Champaka was too young compared to King, thus locals didn't accept her as a queen, claiming she honey trapped the king for wealth and King is not paying attention to their concerns and needs after marrying Champaka. When Champaka heard this she felt bad and decided if she commits suicide, King will regain his people's respect again.

On her demise King builds Champaka Sarasi in her memory, as stated by few books: Enigma's of Karnataka by S Shyam Prasad & Bestara Rani Champaka by Arun Prasad.



Champaka Sarasi visitor info:



Things to note: Last 800 meters are bad roads, bit of off roading involved

Time needed: 30-60mins

Entry fee: None

Request: Keep the premises clean.

Watch a short reel on Champaka Sarasi to understand what to expect there.





Nearby: Ambligola Dam * Arasalu Malgudi railway museum * Honnemaradu * Jog Falls * Anjanapura Dam * Nada Kalasi * Thyavarekoppa Lion Safari *

