Tangu Mane pure veg homestay near Kuppalli

As we were scouting for a place to stay in Thirthahalli-Sringeri-Agumbe area, few popular ones such as JLR Sakrebailu were sold out. Then I came across Tangu Mane homestay and it felt like a decent option to spend a night. We were told they serve only veg food and that was good for us as we're all vegetarians. Often vegetarian families scout for pure veg homestays but they are not easy to find. Booking portals don't give a filter and don't display this information online either so we've to ask each homestay owner one by one or adjust with veg + non veg places.

Here's what you need to know about Tangu mane homestay

Location: About 5 kms from Kuppalli, 3 kms from Basavani

Google maps location is accurate till the diversion point from main road. From there last 500 meters you will need some guidance. Homestay owners come to main road to receive you for the first time- they can also display some name boards for easy navigation.

Rooms: Tangu Mane Homestay has 3 rooms with host staying in adjacent building. Rooms are spacious, with a sit out. Each room has space for an extra bed.

Unlimited hot water during morning hours, supplied on demand during rest of the day

Very tasty and unlimited veg lunch, dinner and breakfast was served.



Things to consider:

Normal cars can go.

Need to walk 200 meters from car park. Last stretch is bit slippery in monsoon so we had to park and walk. Maybe in summer or those coming in bikes/ 4x4 vehicles can drive till the room.

Mobile signal is weak. host will provide WiFi which is decent, no access inside the room, accessible from sit out area

They have some nice pet cats- very friendly

The path carved from the hill didn't instill lots of confidence, but I felt there isn't a risk as rain is less and soil quantity was also too less.





Tangu is Kannada word for stay.

Nearby places of interest from Tangu Mane homestay:

You can book Tangumane Homestay using this link on Booking.com





Alternate options: Kalavara Homestay