Ranipuram viewpoint trek Kerala, Aug 2024 Experience

Ranipuram trek is an easy family trek you can try in Kerala. Ranipuram is located in Kerala's northern tip on its border with Karnataka. Ranipuram is some 50 kms from Kasargod/Bekal and probably 75 kms from Madikeri. Thus it is possible to plan a half day or one day trip to Ranipuram, including the trek to the peak and return. Ranipuram also has a few homestays and hotels, so you might also wish to spend a relaxed night in the middle of nature.

Ranipuram trek is said to be 2.5 kms one way. However it feels a bit longer. You will start getting great views from say half way onwards, so if too tired you can also sit and wait or even return. Nice benches & shelters are provided along the path.





Ranipuram Trek entry details

50 INR per person ticket

30 INR for car parking

20 INR water bottle security deposit per bottle



Need to be back by 5 PM, last entry 3 PM

Trek takes 45 mins to 1 hour one way for normal people, more or less depending on how much you rest and your fitness level



Ranipuram Trekking Trail:



The path is decent, nothing steep or complicated. All normal adults and even kids can hike easily. Supporting hand rails are installed at several places and benches to sit are also provided along the way. However as usual be alert and careful about slippery surfaces, do not wander off the trail- there are risk of snakes and also wild elephants.

Few shops at the base sell you maggie, snacks etc. Forest department shop also sells various herbal/other products- you can check. Rest room is also available at the entry point. No facility or shops are available on the top or along the trail.







We started by about 2.15 PM and were back by about 4.45 PM. Got good views during the trek but all mist once on the top. We were told there are wild elephants nearby so should be careful. I heard some elephant shout but couldn't spot them. But we could spot lots of elephant poo all along the trail, proving their presence.



Could see our parking spot from the top. I got one leech bite as well. Could see our parking spot from the top. I got one leech bite as well.

Below are some view from the top

Standby for videos





Similar: