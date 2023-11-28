Mount Hallasan crater 19km trek experience, Jeju

Mount Hallasan is South Korea's highest mountain. There is a free trek option to the peak of Mount Hallasan, where we can see a crater. This Mount Hallasan trek takes one full day and of course lots of stamina. The trek option to Mount Hallasan was identified by a friend who joined us for South Korea trip.

I've done several treks in my life- Doodhsagar falls trek (21 kms), trek to Bandaje falls, several treks during Chennai Trekking Club -Tada, Nagala, Parvathamalai, hiking in Canada (Grouse Grind) and more. However Mount Hallasan was different because of time constraints within which we had to finish the long, complex hike and return.



Above: What we saw, Below: What was expected

Basic information about Mount Hallasan Trek

Entry fee: None. There is no entry fee but prior registration is needed. Only a limited number of people are allowed into the trail each day. If you register but can't go- cancel, so that others can take your spot, else you may be blacklisted

Difficulty level: High

Facilities available: Restrooms are available at couple of way-points/shelters along the way. No drinking water facility, no trash bins. Carry whatever you need and bring the trash back with you to base.

Reaching the trek start point: There are two different starting points. Taxi from Jeju will cost around 20000 to 25000 KRW, buses are available as well but check availability for your timing and start point.

What to expect on the trail? Crater at top- will be a lake in rainy season, dry otherwise, scenic mountains and valleys, colourful trees, water streams (were dry during our visit)

Other things to know: Wear a shoe, ID proof, do not smoke, reach very early so that you get more time to trek and rest. If you start only by 8 AM you will be rushing to meet the timelines.

Our experience:

We started early around 5.30 AM from Jeju city, took a taxi, reached by around 6.30 AM at the Gwaneumsa trail start point (taxi driver took a wrong turn and headed towards Seongpanak so had to come back).

We began our hike at around 6.45 AM. There are periodic displays indicating how much we have covered, how much more to go and difficulty level of the pending path. All the streams that would have carried water were dry, so we had no source of water apart from what we had carried with us.





There are couple of restrooms on the trail- but no water, no trash bin. We need to carry our trash back with us. In a way it is good because else govt will have to hire people to clear trash bins from mountains. At least a compost pit could be made for throwing bio degradable stuff, but I guess controlling people will be tough. People will throw water bottle and other non bio degradable materials there.

While half the path is well paved with wooden steps, other half is hard rock. We have to negotiate the steps carefully to avoid slipping.Looked like the trail is never ending. We were also reaching cut off time- if we can't reach peak before 2 PM, we will have to return from wherever we were. I reached the peak with about 15-20 minutes to spare (2 PM we need to start descent)

The map said there is water available at one point- but when we reached there, a display said "Not a drinking water" because the stream had dried up and little water was trickling, maybe authorities thought it is not pure n safe enough.



Jinailaebat Shelter







The crater was dry as expected. There was one piece of stone where everyone had queued up to get pictures clicked.





We took the other trail to come down. The Seongpanak trail is a bit longer, but easier. View is not as good as the Gwaneumsa trail.

As I reached first shelter point, I wanted to wait for my friends, but staff insisted I keep moving.





There was an observatory 600 meters up on our return trail. But it was closed. I guess it is accessible only if you take Seongpanak trail for the uphill trek.





There is a monorail rack on which a small carrier is operated to move supplies up and down the mountain.





If you want helicoper rescue, available- just call this number. I am sure there will be a hefty charge. We saw one helicopter coming to pick up trekkers at the peak. Watch video below.







After we ended the trek we could access the waiting area which had water fountain. Got a certificate to acknowledge our hike. It was around 7.30 when we were ready to leave. We walked to main road, got a bus to reach Jeju city.





Overall hiking Hallasan mountain was a good experience and test to our physical abilities. The crater had no water but still overall the day was well spent.