Haedong Yonggungsa Temple, Busan
Haedong Yonggungsa Temple is bit far from Busan town. Takes 2-2.5 hours in bus. But this seaside temple is said to be one of the most beautiful in Busan (A display board says so, I don't personally think so, but you can decide)
I took a bus to reach here- it was supposed to be express bus (number 1001) but it uses same bus lane as normal bus and has to wait behind normal bus at each bus stop though it doesn't have a stop there- no didn't save any time. Managed to get down the bus at around 6 PM. Haedong Yonggungsa Temple closes at 7.30 PM so I had about 90 minutes. Could have walked but to save time took taxi, cost me around 4600 KRW for about 1.5-2 kms from main road to temple. After getting off taxi had to walk about 400-500 meters to the temple complex. Because Haedong Yonggungsa Temple is located next to the ocean, the location is nice. It is most likely the location that made this temple most beautiful in Korea.
The main temple
Koreans seem to prefer throw coins on the roof of temples- I found lots of coins on a roof of an entry point of Haedong Yonggungsa Temple (Indians throw into well, pond and rivers)
Looks like these are donated by devotees.
Haedong Yonggungsa Temple visitor info
- How to reach? Buses are available from Busan city but will take very long time due to distance and traffic. Try metro for a faster journey- may have to change 2-3 times depending on from where you start. OSIRIA is the nearest metro station. From here walk or take taxi.
- Timing: closes 7.30 PM
- Entry fee: None
- Facilities available: Toilet inside temple complex, shops selling food items on the path to temple
- Time to spend: 1 hour
- Nearby: Lotte Mall, amusement park etc are available to spend time with family
