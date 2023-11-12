Haedong Yonggungsa Temple, Busan

Haedong Yonggungsa Temple is bit far from Busan town. Takes 2-2.5 hours in bus. But this seaside temple is said to be one of the most beautiful in Busan (A display board says so, I don't personally think so, but you can decide)

I took a bus to reach here- it was supposed to be express bus (number 1001) but it uses same bus lane as normal bus and has to wait behind normal bus at each bus stop though it doesn't have a stop there- no didn't save any time. Managed to get down the bus at around 6 PM. Haedong Yonggungsa Temple closes at 7.30 PM so I had about 90 minutes. Could have walked but to save time took taxi, cost me around 4600 KRW for about 1.5-2 kms from main road to temple. After getting off taxi had to walk about 400-500 meters to the temple complex. Because Haedong Yonggungsa Temple is located next to the ocean, the location is nice. It is most likely the location that made this temple most beautiful in Korea.

The main temple

Koreans seem to prefer throw coins on the roof of temples- I found lots of coins on a roof of an entry point of Haedong Yonggungsa Temple (Indians throw into well, pond and rivers)

There is a statue few steps above the temple

View of city from temple

Looks like these are donated by devotees.Writing our wish on a gold coloured leaf and attaching it to fence seems like a popular move here, similar to love locks in many parts of the world. Temple authorities had kept leaflets and visitors can pick up one by donating some 500 KRW (35 INR)

Haedong Yonggungsa Temple visitor info