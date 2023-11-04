South Korea Trip expense report & summary

Below is a brief of how our South Korea trip went, what all we did and how much we spent.

South Korea trip Summary:

Total spend: under 1.2 lakhs INR everything inclusive

Duration: 9 full days in South Korea, + 4 more days travel time, time spent on Udupi to Mumbai.

Cities visited: Busan (3 days), Jeju 4 days, Seoul (2 days)

Major attractions: Hiking in mountains, traditional temples & palaces, markets, colourful nature, beaches

Trip style: self planning, no packages, public transport as much as possible, budget stay

Itinerary: My Day wise summary

Day Activities Remark -2 Udupi-Mumbai train

-1 Work from Mumbai Night flight to Singapore

0 Singapore local Sky helix ride in sentosa, Jewel, Nature Park Night flight to Busan Availed VFTF 1 Arrive in Busan, drop bag Gamcheon Culture Village,

Sondgo Cable car ride, suspension bridge

2 Busan Opera House Busan tower Jagalchi Market Ocean cruise (planned but didn’t happen) Flight to Jeju Korean Air 3 South Jeju -orange farm visit Cheonjiyeon Falls Oedolgae Rock Yongmeori Coast Seaside walk & sunset

4 Full day hike to Hallasan to view crater

5 Yongduam Rock & Sarabong Park Work from Jeju

6 Seongsan Ilchulbong Sunrise trek Seopjikoji trail Manjanggul Lava Tube Woljeongri Beach

7 Flight to Seoul Gyeongbokgung Palace Insadong Street Seoul tower Markets & shopping 3000 KRW entry fee 8 Hike at Bhukansan national Park Changgyeonggung Palace Starfield Library 4000 KRW entry fee 9 Flight to Busan Samgwangsa Temple: Haedong Yonggungsa Temple

10 Return to India (Mumbai) via Singapore

11 Early morning flight to Mangaluru from Mumbai



South Korea trip expense summary:





How much different things cost in South Korea? A cup of coffee: 1500 KRW (90 INR) to 5000 KRW (300 INR) Taxi ride: Min 3300 KRW in Jeju, 4800 KRW in Seoul, Busan. 25 kms could cost 40000-50000 KRW- approx 100-120 INR per km Entry tickets to attractions: From 1000 KRW to 10000 KRW (60 to 600 INR) A pizza- approx 20000 KRW (1200 INR) Bus rides- depends on type of bus, distance etc- roughly 30-40 INR for short rides Proper meal for 4 people in a restaurant: 100000 KRW or around 6000 INR Factors that helped us reduce cost Stayed in budget hostels costing around 1500 INR per day on average. A decent hotel will cost 3x more. Carried ready to eat, noodles etc from India and cooked food at hostel, saved food bill considerably on several days Flights were booked 9 months in advance. Non refundable tickets. Last minute booking would cost 2x-3x more Used Public transport as much as possible, used taxi where needed, expense was shared with friends Didn’t buy DSP, DBP etc (Discover Seoul Pass, Discover Busan Pass) and didn’t book any package tour. Managed our own planning, public transport/taxi Skipped attractions/activities that felt expensive/not worth (like hiring hammock for 3000 INR in rent, entry to museums with expensive tickets) Things that could have been better Some time lost waiting for buses and taxi Fitness level: as fair bit of hiking, adventure, walking etc were involved, some time had to be spent on resting towards the end of the trip Limited functionality of Google maps demands trial and error. A cruise we wanted to take didn't operate on Monday saying they need minimum 30 customers Standby for detailed posts on individual attractions and experiences.

A typical 6-7 days package tour to South Korea easily cost 1.8 to 2 lakhs + another 50k in expenses not covered in package. Packages usually include better hotels, service of a tour guide, airport transfer etc and will take you to pre-defined destinations.