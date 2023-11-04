South Korea Trip expense report & summary
Below is a brief of how our South Korea trip went, what all we did and how much we spent.
South Korea trip Summary:
- Total spend: under 1.2 lakhs INR everything inclusive
- Duration: 9 full days in South Korea, + 4 more days travel time, time spent on Udupi to Mumbai.
- Cities visited: Busan (3 days), Jeju 4 days, Seoul (2 days)
- Major attractions: Hiking in mountains, traditional temples & palaces, markets, colourful nature, beaches
- Trip style: self planning, no packages, public transport as much as possible, budget stay
Itinerary: My Day wise summary
South Korea trip expense summary:
How much different things cost in South Korea?
- A cup of coffee: 1500 KRW (90 INR) to 5000 KRW (300 INR)
- Taxi ride: Min 3300 KRW in Jeju, 4800 KRW in Seoul, Busan. 25 kms could cost 40000-50000 KRW- approx 100-120 INR per km
- Entry tickets to attractions: From 1000 KRW to 10000 KRW (60 to 600 INR)
- A pizza- approx 20000 KRW (1200 INR)
- Bus rides- depends on type of bus, distance etc- roughly 30-40 INR for short rides
- Proper meal for 4 people in a restaurant: 100000 KRW or around 6000 INR
Factors that helped us reduce cost
- Stayed in budget hostels costing around 1500 INR per day on average. A decent hotel will cost 3x more.
- Carried ready to eat, noodles etc from India and cooked food at hostel, saved food bill considerably on several days
- Flights were booked 9 months in advance. Non refundable tickets. Last minute booking would cost 2x-3x more
- Used Public transport as much as possible, used taxi where needed, expense was shared with friends
- Didn’t buy DSP, DBP etc (Discover Seoul Pass, Discover Busan Pass) and didn’t book any package tour. Managed our own planning, public transport/taxi
- Skipped attractions/activities that felt expensive/not worth (like hiring hammock for 3000 INR in rent, entry to museums with expensive tickets)
Things that could have been better
- Some time lost waiting for buses and taxi
- Fitness level: as fair bit of hiking, adventure, walking etc were involved, some time had to be spent on resting towards the end of the trip
- Limited functionality of Google maps demands trial and error.
- A cruise we wanted to take didn't operate on Monday saying they need minimum 30 customers
Standby for detailed posts on individual attractions and experiences.
