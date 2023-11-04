 South Korea Trip expense report & summary - eNidhi India Travel Blog

South Korea Trip expense report & summary

Saturday, November 04, 2023

Below is a brief of how our South Korea trip went, what all we did and how much we spent.

South Korea trip Summary:

  • Total spend: under 1.2 lakhs INR everything inclusive
  • Duration: 9 full days in South Korea, + 4 more days travel time, time spent on Udupi to Mumbai.
  • Cities visited: Busan (3 days), Jeju 4 days, Seoul (2 days)
  • Major attractions: Hiking in mountains, traditional temples & palaces, markets, colourful nature, beaches
  • Trip style: self planning, no packages, public transport as much as possible, budget stay

Itinerary: My Day wise summary

Day

Activities

Remark

-2

Udupi-Mumbai train


-1

Work from Mumbai

Night flight to Singapore


0

Singapore local

Sky helix ride in sentosa, Jewel, Nature Park

Night flight to Busan

Availed VFTF

1

Arrive in Busan, drop bag

Gamcheon Culture Village,
Sondgo Cable car ride, suspension bridge


2

Busan Opera House

Busan tower

Jagalchi Market

Ocean cruise (planned but didn’t happen)

Flight to Jeju

Korean Air

3

South Jeju -orange farm visit

Cheonjiyeon Falls

Oedolgae Rock

Yongmeori Coast Seaside walk & sunset


4

Full day hike to Hallasan to view crater


5

Yongduam Rock & Sarabong Park

Work from Jeju


6

Seongsan Ilchulbong Sunrise trek

Seopjikoji trail

Manjanggul Lava Tube

Woljeongri Beach


7

Flight to Seoul

Gyeongbokgung Palace

Insadong Street

Seoul tower

Markets & shopping

3000 KRW entry fee

8

Hike at Bhukansan national Park

Changgyeonggung Palace

Starfield Library

4000 KRW entry fee

9

Flight to Busan

Samgwangsa Temple:

Haedong Yonggungsa Temple


10

Return to India (Mumbai) via Singapore


11

Early morning flight to Mangaluru from Mumbai


South Korea trip expense summary:

A typical 6-7 days package tour to South Korea easily cost 1.8 to 2 lakhs + another 50k in expenses not covered in package. Packages usually include better hotels, service of a tour guide, airport transfer etc and will take you to pre-defined destinations. 

How much different things cost in South Korea?
  1. A cup of coffee: 1500 KRW (90 INR) to 5000 KRW (300 INR)
  2. Taxi ride: Min 3300 KRW in Jeju, 4800 KRW in Seoul, Busan. 25 kms could cost 40000-50000 KRW- approx 100-120 INR per km
  3. Entry tickets to attractions: From 1000 KRW to 10000 KRW (60 to 600 INR)
  4. A pizza- approx 20000 KRW (1200 INR)
  5. Bus rides- depends on type of bus, distance etc- roughly 30-40 INR for short rides
  6. Proper meal for 4 people in a restaurant: 100000 KRW or around 6000 INR

Factors that helped us reduce cost

  1. Stayed in budget hostels costing around 1500 INR per day on average. A decent hotel will cost 3x more.
  2. Carried ready to eat, noodles etc from India and cooked food at hostel, saved food bill considerably on several days
  3. Flights were booked 9 months in advance. Non refundable tickets. Last minute booking would cost 2x-3x more
  4. Used Public transport as much as possible, used taxi where needed, expense was shared with friends
  5. Didn’t buy DSP, DBP etc (Discover Seoul Pass, Discover Busan Pass) and didn’t book any package tour. Managed our own planning, public transport/taxi
  6. Skipped attractions/activities that felt expensive/not worth (like hiring hammock for 3000 INR in rent, entry to museums with expensive tickets)

Things that could have been better

  1. Some time lost waiting for buses and taxi
  2. Fitness level: as fair bit of hiking, adventure, walking etc were involved, some time had to be spent on resting towards the end of the trip
  3. Limited functionality of Google maps demands trial and error.
  4. A cruise we wanted to take didn't operate on Monday saying they need minimum 30 customers

Standby for detailed posts on individual attractions and experiences.

