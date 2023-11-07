Hiking Bukhansan National park, Seoul

On our last day in Seoul, I went to hike Bukhansan National Park. Bukhansan National Park is on the outskirts of Seoul city reachable through public transport and has a few trails which are around 3 kms long, so I thought it would be a good early morning activity to hike up and get some good views.

Bukhansan National Park information center only opens by 10 AM. It was some 8.30 AM when I reached there, so I couldn't wait and couldn't collect a leaflet of park's map. A few display boards are available- we can take a photo of that for our reference, but it was in Korean so not much help.



As I started walking uphill there was a valley trail to the left and a main road on right. I took the valley trail. Further I saw there were two options- one was 2.9 kms other was 2.8 kms. I wasn’t sure which one to prefer, so I took the left one. The trail seemed never ending. The stream on the path was almost dry- had a small flow of water. At one point I got a water spring, so I filled my bottle.

Below: What I saw from near top of Bukhansan National park trail.



There was a Ilseonsa buddist temple on the trail



A cat there wouldn't let me pet Colourful trees were a delight. Bukhansan national park reportedly has over 3000 variants of fauna and flora.

A restroom and another Buddhist temple exists some 500 meters from the peak The trail is well paved for about 30-40%, rocky path for the rest Eventually I reached the Daedongmun gate. But it looked like the trail continued from here in different directions. I didn’t have the time and energy to explore more, so decided to return from here. If I was to spend all day exploring remaining trails of Bukhasan, I would not have any time left for attractions in city. So a decision had to be made. Before returning, I hiked another 100-200 meters to find a good vantage point but the view was not great- Got this mountain on one side and the city on the other side was too far to get any good picture.

While returning, I spotted a marking which said a check post is 1.3 kms- a lot shorter than 3 kms I had hiked uphill, so decided to try this. This path had steep inclines, but got me out faster. Once I came out of the reserve forest area, I had to walk a km to get to the nearest bus station.



