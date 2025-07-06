My twitter account @enidhi is hacked

All

Be advised that my twitter ID, @enidhi has been hacked. It was operational for more than a decade and had about 7000 followers. Someone has managed to change the email ID associated with my account and then change the password, leaving me with no way to access my account or reset password.

How it happened?

Got an email that someone from USA is logging into my account. I didn't think much about it and ignored.

Got an email few days back that email ID associated with my account has been changed- I didn't give any consent, there was no OTP or code mechanism sent to original account before an email ID is replaced

What next?

Wrote to twitter support, got an automated reply within minutes that nothing can be done. Twitter doesn't have many human employees now- everything is decided by bots...

Tried to file an impersonation request on twitter- that also got rejected instantly.

Reddit already has several threads of twitter user facing same issue and not getting any help from twitter.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Twitter/comments/122lk8l/twitter_hacked_and_email_changed/

https://www.reddit.com/r/Twitter/comments/123s8zs/how_i_recovered_my_hacked_account/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3

When I tried to fix this issue on twitter app twitter created a new account for me instead, before I could understand what is going on. @hande_shri62647 Should have selected a better one, but all happened so fast, before I could understand what is going on new account is created, no option to change the handle or inform that I created by mistake. Twitter allows only 1 account per email ID.

Right now I don't know what to do- will live without twitter for sometime. I can live without twitter- there is no revenue, was being used mostly for information purpose. Meanwhile I feel my hacked account will be used to ask for money or post promotions/spam mails.

Twitter/X by now should have put in a process to verify identity of the people and restore access/email- but they don't seem to care.

You may please unfollow @enidhi for now, do NOT entertain any request for money.