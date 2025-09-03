Indigo International flight experience BLR MRU

I had mainly flown domestic on Indigo. I had a short international flight in Indigo from New Delhi to Katmandu in 2019. After that I had a 6 hour flight from Bengaluru to Mauritius with Indigo last month (August 2025). This post shares my experience.

Now Indigo has wide body jets like 777, codeshare with Turkish Air, Qatar and other airlines and flies to various long haul destinations including Europe. But whenever I planned my international trips- Almaty in 2024, Athens and Paris in 2023, 2024, Egypt in 2024 and so on, Indigo flight was never the cheapest, hence I flew other airlines.

Recently Indigo has started Bengaluru to Mauritius flight and on some dates, they kept return ticket at around 30000 INR, which was pre-covid price. Thus I decided to grab this price and plan a trip to Mauritius

I booked Mangaluru-Bengaluru-Mauritius and back, costing 71300 INR.

Mangaluru airport security scanner didn't clear my boarding pass. Had to run back and forth between check in counter and security. Eventually they let me through manually.

Web check-in:

Indigo website was behaving oddly on firefox- I couldn't locate web check in option (to input PNR) on the website- I felt they are forcing people into app. Later realized it is some issue with browser. Could do web check in when I opened website in Chrome.

Indigo Bluchip Program not working

Also even though I had logged in, created bluchip account, I don't see any points for the trip in my account. Not sure if it is because I booked the ticket on Easemytrip.com to save on convenience fee.

I had a flight from Mumbai to Mangaluru on indigo earlier- tried claiming bluchip points for this but there was no way. Asked Indigo on twitter, didn't get a clear answer. So I've given up on this bluchip program.

Good things:

Unlike other international airlines like Air Asia, VietJet, Air Arabia, Indigo allows 15 KG check in bag on international routes, which is a plus. But a cabin bag only cheaper fare option would be even nice for those who want to save maximum

Almost all flights were on time or slightly ahead of time. (I feel Indigo schedules their flight 20-30 mins more than necessary, so that they can claim ahead of time arrival in most cases). Last flight, BLR-IXE had a 30 min delay.

At Mauritius airport, this aircraft from Air India arrives earlier than Indigo flight and returns later than Indigo flight- showing that Indigo has a much faster turn around time.

I did not pay for seat selection- let the computer select the seats. Luckily both of us were seated together. During onward journey I event got one seat free in our row and window seat during return journey. That is easily couple of thousand rupees saved in seat selection.

I had lounge access so didn't have to rely on inflight food (payable). Still on the way back ended up buying some snacks for 200 INR- we get a cup of tea/coffee, a small pack of snacks (like cookies or nuts) and get to keep the metal container as souvenier, so overall good deal I guess.

Indigo's inflight Upma/Poha is another story. Costs 400 INR but while they show a full cup in inflight magazine, what they deliver will only have less than half cup upma or poha, making you feel betrayed. Indigo should end this dishonest practice. Either show what you serve or serve what you show.

We had a bit of confusion with checked baggage at Bengaluru airport- I usually do not fly with checked bag and as our bags were checked in through to Mangaluru at Mauritius and we were told to collect it in Mangaluru we passed through Blr customs without collecting our bags. Apparently we were requried to collect our bags, pass through customs and check in again for next flight. Indigo staff helped us with the issue, so no major inconvenience. Will have to be careful in future.

BLR airport T2 is nice. This was my first time flying through it. Last international flight out of BLR was in August 2023, T2 was just inaugurated that time.

I wish to fly more on Indigo international, but they need to keep their prices competitive.