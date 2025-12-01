ICICI Bank credit card golf session restrictions

ICICI Bank offers free golf sessions on many of its premium credit cards, subject to meeting a spending limit (one free session for every 50000 INR spent, with some limit like Max 1 to 4 sessions per month depending on card type)

I tried to avail this benefit but the process has been kept extremely complicated to discourage users from availing this benefit.

Bank calculates spends on your card during a calender month and releases free golf session eligibility on 10th of everymonth.

Restricion 1: Free golf sessions, once offered are valid for 60 days Only

Restriction 2: Golf sessions can't be booked months in advance- need to wait till 15 days prior, can only be booked max 15 days prior and need to be booked min 4 days prior

Restriction 3: Biggest blocker: you may have say 4 sessions available, but you can't book all four of them back to back (example: Saturday 10-11 AM, 3 to 4 PM, Sunday 6 to 7 AM, 9 to 10 AM). The booking website initially said I can't book another while previous one is being processed- but even after 4 days it was not processed. When I spoke to ICICI Bank consigere services, they sait I can book next session only after I have played the golf from previous session. You have to book one session, wait 4 to 15 days, execute it and book next session (assuming above restrictions like 60 days, 15 days, 4 days are still met)

Won't accept second card, add on cards either

Restriction 4: While booking, they consume latest slot first instead of oldest, expiring earlier slots even faster.

I made my booking on 28th November for a session on 13th December- they deducted it from my latest session that was valid till 9th Jan, instead of consuming older slots which were due to expire on 8th December.

So even if you are the biggest spending who spent say 2 lakhs in a month and qualify for 4 sessions, you can only spend 1 hour per weekend on this, then book again next week and repeat the same for whole month- you've to waste all your weekends on golf- can't take up 4 slots over a 2 day weekend.

Solution to ICICI Bank credit card golf session restrictions:

Don't spend all your money on ICICI Credit cards. Spend only 50000, get another credit card from a different bank that also offers golf access (Yes Bank Elite+, few IDFC First bank cards offer)-now you will get 1 slot from each bank, which you can use to book 4 different slots in one go (say over a single day or 2 days), plan a weekend in a golf resort, enjoy your game and come back, free to use rest of the month for other activities

Why so many restrictions? If you are offering a benefit let people use as per their convenience.

It is very stupid ICICI Bank trying to put so many restrictions and annoy its customers. We can spend our money through someother cards and it will be a loss to the bank. I don't have golf club in Udupi, I have to go to Bengaluru- can't keep going every week. I am shifting my spending to other cards.