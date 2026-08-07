Avoid Goibibo, MMT & Kuwait Air: Refund issue

When we plan our travel, while booking flight ticket, we often book on Indian online travel portals such as Easemytrip, Makemytrip, Cleartrip, GoIbibo etc, due to various reasons

It is easier to pay in INR on these portals than deal with international payment on airline's own websites

With some bank offers, these websites make the final price a few hundred rupees cheaper compared to official airline website

Convenience of not having to book two separate ticket with 2 different airlines and convenience of booking other services such as hotel, cab etc together in one go.

But all hell breaks loose once something goes wrong and you need support. You will have to run from pillar to post between airline and travel agent. For trying to save a few hundred rupees, you will be paying heavily with your time, frustration, effort and various hidden charges that pop-up.

Below is my experience with Goibibo- Kuwair Air-Air India Express ticket

October 2025, I spotted a cheap return ticket to Doha (for travel in Aug 2026)- Costing around 18.5k return, with BLR -DOHA on Kuwait airways via Kuwait city and return on Air India Express via Kochi. I had a previous trip with Kuwait Airways- Mumbai to Athens which went well, hence I was fine with airline choice.

Two tickets, two separate PNRs, total outgo 37k INR. My plan was to have short visit to Doha (3 days) and return.

However fate had other plans.

First disruption: Kuwait airways changed flight timing- new timing required us to apply for transit visa as connection time is now more than 6 hours. With no support from Kuwait airways, I was prepared to apply for transit visa myself. But Kuwait air insisted I take refund (because new flights were costing 70k now, while I had paid less than 20k, it is profitable for them to sell same seat to someone else)

After US-Iran war began on Feb 28 lots of disruptions happened in Kuwait and Qatar. Since my travel was in August I was optimistic the fight will end and flights will resume. However, Kuwait Airways eventually cancelled the flight, leaving me with no option but to cancel my trip.

Problem with Goibibo:

#1 No one picks up if we call their customer care number +91 124439500 listed on their website

#2 I raised refund request on the app as advised, but Goibibo refunded only 8327 INR out of 19k, pocketing over 10k per passenger, 20k in total (this amount yet to reflect in my card statement)

#3 Sent an email to travel@goibibo.com - No response

#4 Shared details on their twitter handle - No response

#5 Spoke to Kuwait Air- I was told the money is with travel agency and I need to contact the travel agency, Kuwait Airways can't do anything.

#6 Without clarifying why I got partial refund or what is happening with the other leg, GoIbibo keeps closing tickets

Travel blogger Mridula Dwivedi has also faced same issue with Kuwait Airways, she eventually got her refund after some wait and escalation. I will wait and see what happens in my case.

I am glad I didn't book a more expensive ticket/package with Goibibo.

What this also means is that I may never book anything on Goibibo or MMT from now, even if their price is cheaper. If a company doesn't provide a customer care where we can speak to people, better avoid such companies. AI powered chatbots and apps are only trained for happy scenarios and can't handle complaints, disruptions and issues on their side.