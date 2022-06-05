GooglePay additional UPI IDs! scary moments!

I had a scary moment with Google Pay.

Google pay or GPay for short is a popular digital payment solution used by crores of Individuals in India, including me. I have one UPI ID provided by a leading bank (Let us call it Bank A) and I use it for Google pay transactions. Money gets debited from my bank account and is paid to QR code/phone number/UPI ID that I provide in the UI. Simple. Great.

Suddenly Google Pay decided to allow each customer to have 4 UPI IDs. This scheme was showing up on the app banner, which I accidentally clicked.

No additional confirmation was taken from me.

Suddenly 3 new UPI IDs were created for me, one from Bank B, another from Bank C and bank D (Google pay creates one each for HDFC, SBI, Axis Bank and ICICI)

I did not select the bank

Banks sent an activation code by SMS, which Google Pay automatically read from the phone. I didn’t enter any OTP or confirmation

I get SMS from bank that my account is linked to UPI ID and if I didn’t authorize this I need to visit the branch

I have account with some of these banks but I had not provided bank account details. I got a feeling that GPay took my account number from bank using my phone number and linked it to UPI ID

GPay twitter handle replied but only generic reply- one they asked met to refer their website which I had already checked

I want to know if Google has got my account numbers from other banks or not. No one could give a clear answer. Nor the website, nor the twitter support team.

I asked this specific question to Google support team on twitter- have you got my account details from other banks or just created UPI ID without account details? Clearly they have no clue. I was replied with another generic reply that I can contact their support center.

Later I went to my GPay profile, selected bank account and deleted all the 3 additionally added UPI IDs. I do not know if this solves the problem.

Why all these drama of additional UPI IDs?

Google says in case Bank 1 server is down they can use Bank 2 UPI ID to process payment. This way payment failure rate can be reduced. I am not clear how this works..

By having UPI ID has Google Pay already linked my accounts in other banks and will deduct money from there?

Let us say ICICI bank UPI server is down and I have a UPI ID from SBI- can I use it without linking SBI account number to SBI UPI ID? Or this linking is already done secretly by GPay without me giving my SBI account number?

Or the other banks temporarily pay from their pocket and later take money from my Bank 1 account? (like once the ICICI server is up SBI will take money from my ICICI bank account?)

What happens if by mistake money gets deducted from Bank 2 and again from Bank 1 account?

This is definitely more workload on the bank's server . Hope some new fee won’t be secretly introduced for this at a later stage.

My suggestion to Google Pay

Don’t mess with bank accounts. Do not assume consent. Explain what you are doing, how it works and then proceed once the user gives explicit consent. It will be a few more steps/clicks but I feel safer knowing what is happening, how it works, than a system doing many things on its own without giving me the right information and taking my confirmation.

Adding insult to injury is that most UPI service providers and banks do not provide proper customer service. If money is debited by mistake or something goes wrong, you'll have to deal with chatbots and various automated systems and may never be able to speak to a human. Even if you manage to connect, there is no assurance that the transaction will be rectified immediately. So the best bet is to be extra careful and avoid any scenarios that can possibly cause an issue. Until I get full clarity on how this multiple UPI ID process works, I don’t want to link my bank accounts and invite trouble.

Maybe it is safe. Nothing to worry- just with additional UPI ID from other banks your account is not compromised- But I am not sure. Google Pay help section doesn’t give an assurance. Their support team is also clueless.

Have you experienced this?