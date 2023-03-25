 Airtel International Roaming vs TSIM Europe vs local sim cards - eNidhi India Travel Blog

Airtel International Roaming vs TSIM Europe vs local sim cards

Saturday, March 25, 2023

For my Europe trip, I purchased a T SIM Europe pre-paid sim card. Other options were to activate international roaming on my airtel pre-paid card or purchase a sim card locally on arrival. In this post I am comparing the cost, features and my experience.

Sim card for Europe trip: Options and their pros & cons

T SIM Europe

Airtel Prepaid international roaming

Buy a local SIM Card on arrival

Cost

1600 INR

900 to 3000 INR


What we get

TSIM sends a sim card by post, 1 free gift, carry with you

10days/1GB: 900 INR

3000 INR for 1 month

A local sim card, 40 Euro approx for 2 weeks (INR 3500+)

How it works

Activation once in Europe

Sim card connects to various local operators and provides access to net

Use same SIM card as in India


New sim given on payment

Pros

Can start using soon after we land.


Data seems to be unlimited


Good Whatsapp support

Can start using soon after we land


Can get OTP, SMS updates and other usage linked to your mobile number even when abroad

Airport purchase is expensive, cheaper in city, works with specific operator, may not work in certain countries within Europe


top up needed

Cons

Didn't activate on arrival, had to contact customer service

More expensive


Have to deal with spam calls


Data limit is very less

Costs more

Reliability in other European countries not sure






I had used TSIM Global for my international trips in 2019, so it was my preferred option. Ast the past experience was good, without much hesitation I ordered a TSIM Europe card a couple of weeks before the trip. It cost me some 1600 INR and I got a gift worth some 200-300 INR.


I was asked to upload documents (visa etc) which I did.

I didn’t get any mail saying everything is fine.


Luckily their whatsapp support was easy to access. They confirmed all is good and I can use the card after landing in Europe.


On my day 01, when I tried using the card in Frankfurt airport, it didn’t work. That was a shocker. I used airport WiFi and intimated TSIM Whatsapp support that my sim is not working. They took some time, did something and asked me to use slot 1 for the sim, restart the phone and try again. While this was happening I flew from Frankfurt to Paris and was evaluating alternate options.


Buying a sim card at airport would have set me back by 39 Euros for an Orange Sim card (2 week validity, will have to top up again- so easily 50 Euros cost. I hesitated buying a local sim card due to multiple reasons

  • Money already paid to TSIM will go waste- maybe they will fix the issue soon
  • Not sure how Orange sim will work in different countries I plan to visit. If they don’t have network or presence or tie up in certain countries again I will have to buy some other sim card
  • I had a Lyca sim card in Denmark during 2015, 2017- it didn’t work in other European cities I visited
  • I had a feeling that I should get to city somehow and buy there instead of airport- it will be cheaper and I will have better options

As I was contemplating my options, TSIM Europe card started working. That was a relief.


At each country, TSIM could connect to their partner local operator and provide connectivity. Usually if automatic connectivity doesn't happen I would have to restart the phone.


But a week later I had to activate Airtel prepaid sim international roaming as well, as I wanted to get some OTP. Around 900 Rs for 10 days usage, got 1 GB data which exhausted on last day.


On last day while at Zurich airport both airtel data exhausted and even TSIM didn't work. I wasn't sure what is the issue. But it was last day and only few hours left to board my flight to India, so I didn't bother much.


Which SIM card is better for Europe travel?

  • If the visit is very short (1 week, 10 days etc) or if you definitely need India number access (say to get some OTPs) then activate international roaming on your India sim card
  • If your visit is longer, TSIM Europe is more economical and versatile
  • Local sim card can be your last option. 

eSIM: I am not yet familiar with this technology, so no comments. iPhone users can try this option.

