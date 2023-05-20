TamilNadu Govt is a content thief!

Tamil Nadu Govt has published class 2 text books, printed with images stolen from the internet without the consent of photographers, without giving any credit and of course not paying any money.



This makes Tamil Nadu Govt violator of intellectual property rights or in other words content thief.



I was apprised by a facebook friend that my photo has been used in TN’s class 2 text book.



This photo of me drinking tender coconut was clicked by Kudpi Raj in Mangalore several years ago. This is one of the popular images in google images if you search for “tender coconut drinking” or related keywords.



My guess is the agency tasked with preparing content for class 2 outsourced the task to some intern or freelancer who conveniently stole this (and other pictures needed for a textbook) from the internet.



So how to get it corrected?

Obviously, Tamil Nadu Govt or its education department do not have any easy medium to receive complaints like these and address them swiftly. If I need to get this removed, I will have to go through complicated red tape- visiting their office in person, giving an application, providing proof that we own this image and hope that they act. What is our fault and why should we spend time, effort and money to correct their mistakes?



Very unlikely they will act in any way, because it costs lots of money to reprint all the text books and without any gain or bribe why would they do it? Or course, don’t expect any compensation for the time and effort we have to spend on this. I do not have the time and energy and money to chase the TN govt for this mistake of theirs. Will be nice if they proactively take action and either give credit or compensation for this intellectual property breach.



Indians as such have no respect for someone else’s intellectual property rights. Once your content is online, everyone else assumes it is free for reuse. Several instagram handles easily lift video clips and repost as if they own it. Adding watermarks, asking people not to copy no effect.



Earlier Times of India had stolen my pic- read details here. All they did was publish a tiny apology in some inside page after several days.



Let me know your thoughts

