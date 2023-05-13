Hotel Red Fox by Lemontree Hyderabad

Redfox by lemontree @LemonTreeHotels is pretty old school... one key for the door, one card for lift access, one card for power inside the room... pic.twitter.com/YjmzMjPliw — Shrinidhi Hande (@enidhi) May 10, 2023

Assuming Red Fox hotel rooms are smaller compared to lemontree, even though per room charges are less, they can have more number of rooms under Red Fox in same or smaller space and make same amount of money or even more (like 267 Rooms in Lemon Tree at 6000 per night is 16 lakh per day, RedFox has 121 rooms that could make about 7 lakh per day)

Lemon tree is 4 star and Red Fox is 3 star. When lots of employees of a company are traveling - say for a conference, senior people can stay in Lemon Tree while juniors can be put up in Red Fox- Seniors will feel good.

Lower starting price also increases chance of a hotel being noticed by customers while searching online, as most customers sort by price and won't even look at hotel options beyond their budget. So having a few rooms listed at lower price is better for marketing

Advantage of going early to buffet breakfast... you can scoop out all the cashews and grapes from the vessels...



Sorry other guests... you enjoy some more sleep, I will enjoy the cashews...

Early morning life lessons at red fox hotel...

Easy access to public transport, cheaper restaurants around

Decent rooms with basic facilities

Good breakfast

View is fine.

Give smart card access instead of current 2 card + 1 key setup

Give 2 or more power sockets and slightly better writing table and chair for business users

Locker & Iron in room will be nice, at least on demand

Shower area could have been little more

Very clever hanger design by the hotel... can you guess why it is clever?