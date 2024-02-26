Etihad Abu Dhabi stopover holiday: FAQs & booking Experience

Etihad Airways offers a stopover option- This option lets you stay in Abu Dhabi for 2 nights during your trip. You can land in AUH, stay for 2-3 days and then proceed to your original intended destination. Stopover holiday is a good option to explore a city- booking a ticket exclusively to Abu Dhabi would cost much more than a stopover holiday. I had my first hand experience of booking Etihad's Abu Dhabi "free" stopover holiday recently.

Things you should know about Etihad's Abu Dhabi stopover holiday!



Is Etihad Stopover holiday free?

There is an extra cost: Though Etihad says you will get 2 night free stay, your ticket price goes up by couple of thousand rupees. For my flight, Kozhikode to Cairo, if I opt for Stopover holiday return ticket was 32200 INR, if I don't opt for it, ticket was 30000 INR. So Etihad is charging about 1000-1100 INR (13-15 USD) extra to offer stopover holiday.

Second catch is that you will have to book on Etihad website only. If you are booking multi city ticket on 3rd party website like Easemytrip, you will get different PNRs for each sector and with that you will NOT be able to claim stopover holiday on Etihad's website. Multi city tickets also cost a lot more than a return ticket. So only option is to book on Etihad's official website.

Same ticket that costs 30k on Etihad website was costing around 28k on Cleartrip and Easemytrip after some bank offers. So I lost another 2000 INR for stopover option.

So essentially I paid 4000 INR more for the stopover holiday and got 2 night stay. It is not a huge amount but essentially Etihad Stopover holiday is NOT Free.

UAE visa cost extra, but I wouldn't tag it to airline though.

2 How to book Etihad stopover holiday?

First book your flight on etihad.com. While booking, you should remember to select Etihad stopover holiday and decide if you want to take it during the onward journey or return journey.

Etihad website will give flight options where your connecting flight will be 2 days after previous flight. Check if the flight timing suits your need (like landing at 11 PM on 20th and next flight at 3 AM on 22nd will only give you 1 full day at Abu Dhabhi though it is 2 nights. Try to select flight timings that give you enough time at transit city Abu Dhabi.



Once your flights are selected proceed make other selections as per your need and finally make payment. You will notice that ticket price will be a few thousand rupees (20-25 Euros) more compared to price you would see if no stopover holiday was selected.

Once your PNR is generated you've to log into second website https://book.etihadholidays.com/ and select your hotel.

Check dates and other details are correct- I am not seeing any way to retrieve my hotel booking or make any changes

Website will ask your credit card details. You don't have to pay anything but they still need your card details.

You should get a hotel booking confirmation via email soon

Ensure you've UAE visa before your flight- else you won't be able to board and certainly can't enter your hotel

Etihad Stopover holiday- known issues

1. Can't access my hotel booking anywhere

Once I booked a stopover holiday I could not see any option to see by hotel booking. No way to confirm, cancel or modify the stopover holiday. Your booking confirmation is your only evidence. Keep it safe.







Etihad website only shows main ticket and has no mention of stopover stay

2. Etihad main customer care is clueless about Stopover holiday.

Etihad has 2 different websites and teams handling regular flight bookings and holidays and these teams do not seem to be in sync or able to coordinate among each other to resolve a customer issue. I had an issue so I called Etihad customer care but they had no clue. They could not even share my details of Etihad holiday support email. Eventually Etihad twitter handle provided me an email.

3. Etihad Holiday customer care is hard to find.

Contact us page on https://book.etihadholidays.com/ takes us to main Etihad airways page.

4. Etihad holiday website seems not optimized to handle various use cases. Same PNR if you try to book stopover holiday again it won't stop you. Many other scenarios not supported.



My experience

I booked a ticket to Egypt on Etihad.com by selecting stopover during onward journey- the ticket booking process went all fine, though it cost me 4k INR more compared to same flights on cleartrip

Next I tried to book stopover holiday on etihadholidays. I entered PNR and other details asked but system made booking on wrong dates.

Called Etihad customer care to resolve- they spent 15 minutes but could not do anything- gave me one international number which I can't call from India

Tweeted to Etihad handle on X and they gave me an email ID

Made another booking using same PNR, this time date got selected correctly and I even got a etihad holiday booking confirmation

Mailed Etihad holiday team to cancel my earlier booking, got acknowledgement

2 days later tried to verify on Etihad holidays website if my first booking is cancelled and second booking is intact- unable to see anything on their website.

My travel is 6-7 months away. Hopefully everything will go smooth. Will update after the experience.

Things to do in Abu Dhabi during stopover holiday



Abu Dhabi has several attractions of its own- Ferrari world, Grand Mosque and much more. You can also hop on a bus and head to Dubai

