2024 South Europe Trip: Details, Expense report
Recently I concluded my 2 week trip to Europe. It cost me total of under 1.34 lakhs all expenses included. This post shares my plan, itinerary and expense details.
What motivated my trip?
I saw an ultra cheap return ticket to Europe- Mumbai-Athens return for under 24k on Kuwait Airways. This is the cheapest ticket I had seen. Had seen similar priced ticket via Abu Dhabi with Wizz Air but that involved self transfer, visa, paying extra for bag and food etc. So regular one stop flight via Kuwait with food n bag included for 24k INR return was a very tempting deal.
When I saw it initially for December end I avoided as it is peak holiday season and too much cold, but when saw same price for Jan-Feb couldn't resist, booked instantly.
My trip plan was as below
|
Day
|
Plan
|
Details
|
-1
|
Udupi-Mumbai
by train
|
|
00
|
Work from Mumbai
|
01
|
Mumbai-Athens
via Kuwait
Athens local
|
|
02
|
Flight to
Tirana, Tirana local
|
|
03
|
Work, flight
to Bucharest
|
|
04
|
Bucharest
local
|
Palace of
Parliament
|
05
|
Day trip to
Dracula Castle
|
|
06
|
Bucharest
local, flight to Catania
|
|
07
|
Work from
Catania
|
|
08
|
Work from
Catania
|
|
09
|
Day trip to Mount Etna, Night flight to Malta
|
|
10
|
Work from Malta
|
11
|
Work from
Malta, evening flight to Athens & then to Santorini
|
|
12
|
Santorini
local
|
13
|
Santorini
local
|
|
14
|
Flight to Athens, Athens local
|
Acropolis
|
15
|
Half day work, Flight to India
|
|
16
|
Back in India,
train to Udupi
|
My expenses for this Europe trip are as below
|
#
|
Expense
|
Amount
|
Remarks
|
01
|
Mumbai Athens
return flight
|
23720 INR
|
02
|
Hostel stay
in Europe
|
|
Hostels avg 12 Euro per night, hotels 30 Euro
|
03
|
Europe Local
flights
|
19615 INR
|
|
04
|
Day tours
|
|
Mount Etna, Dracula Castle
|
05
|
Local commute
|
|
|
06
|
Food
|
|
Self cook at
hostel + few restaurant visits
|
07
|
Udupi Mumbai
train & Stay, local travel
|
5000 INR
|
|
08
|
Shopping
|
|
Had to buy a
towel, bought few magnets n chocolates
|
09
|
Museum/attraction
entry fees
|
|
|
10
|
Visa
|
0
|
Already had
multi entry Schengen visa, else 15k extra
|
11
|
Miscellaneous
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Things that worked for me:
- Already had visa, so 15k saved
- Could work remotely, so less leaves needed
- Off season, so hostel, flights, entry fees were cheaper
- Took some risks- tight connections etc- did work out
- No checked bag, managed with one cabin bag & used laundry. This saved need to buy checked bag or extra bag in Ryanair flights
- Multi entry Schengen visa gives access to few other countries like Albania and Romania
- Extensive walking & use of public transport
- Self cooking at hostel to save on food cost
- Just 1 hour transit time in Kuwait to Athens and next flight several days away, risk of missing Athens-Tirana flight next day
- 90 minute connection between Malta-Athens and Athens Santorini flight- different PNRs, different airlines
- Walked 4 km from Santorini airport to hotel to save 25 Euro taxi cost
- Did not book day trips online- visited travel shops and booked previous evening
- Managing with 3-4 sets of cloths, reusing them after using public laundry, to save spending extra on checked bags
- Managed with one standard jacket, gloves and monkey cap in 1 degree or lesser temperatures.
Where I could have saved a bit
- Ate generously at Kuwait airport spending about 7 KWD or about 2000 INR
- Forgot towel at Bucharest hostel, so had to buy new one in Italy for 5 Euros
- Could have saved a bit more on food if I had carried more food from India
- Could have skipped visiting few museums, but decided to enter because there was nothing better to do at the time
Standby for detailed posts on various cities and attractions I visited during the trip.
