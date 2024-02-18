2024 South Europe Trip: Details, Expense report

Recently I concluded my 2 week trip to Europe. It cost me total of under 1.34 lakhs all expenses included. This post shares my plan, itinerary and expense details.

What motivated my trip?

I saw an ultra cheap return ticket to Europe- Mumbai-Athens return for under 24k on Kuwait Airways. This is the cheapest ticket I had seen. Had seen similar priced ticket via Abu Dhabi with Wizz Air but that involved self transfer, visa, paying extra for bag and food etc. So regular one stop flight via Kuwait with food n bag included for 24k INR return was a very tempting deal.

When I saw it initially for December end I avoided as it is peak holiday season and too much cold, but when saw same price for Jan-Feb couldn't resist, booked instantly.

My trip plan was as below

Day Plan Details -1 Udupi-Mumbai by train 00 Work from Mumbai Urban POD at Mumbai central 01 Mumbai-Athens via Kuwait Athens local 02 Flight to Tirana, Tirana local 03 Work, flight to Bucharest 04 Bucharest local Palace of Parliament 05 Day trip to Dracula Castle 06 Bucharest local, flight to Catania 07 Work from Catania Local exploration in evening 08 Work from Catania Local exploration in evening 09 Day trip to Mount Etna, Night flight to Malta 10 Work from Malta Malta first impressions 11 Work from Malta, evening flight to Athens & then to Santorini 12 Santorini local Santorini Guide Old Harbor 13 Santorini local 14 Flight to Athens, Athens local Acropolis 15 Half day work, Flight to India 16 Back in India, train to Udupi

My expenses for this Europe trip are as below

# Expense Amount Remarks 01 Mumbai Athens return flight 23720 INR Kuwait Air 02 Hostel stay in Europe 31120 INR Athens 2 night,

Tirana 1 night

Bucharest 3 night

Catania 3 night

Malta 2 night

Santorini 3 nights (hotel) Hostels avg 12 Euro per night, hotels 30 Euro 03 Europe Local flights 19615 INR ATH-Tirana (Wizzair)

Tirana-OTP (Ryanair)

OTP-Catania (Ryanair)

Catania-Malta (Malta Air)

Malta-Athens (Ryanair)

Athens-Santorini return most expensive at 8.5k, Aegean 04 Day tours 20000 INR Mount Etna, Dracula Castle 05 Local commute 7000 INR 06 Food 23222 INR Self cook at hostel + few restaurant visits 07 Udupi Mumbai train & Stay, local travel 5000 INR 08 Shopping 2000 INR Had to buy a towel, bought few magnets n chocolates 09 Museum/attraction entry fees 6000 INR 10 Visa 0 Already had multi entry Schengen visa, else 15k extra 11 Miscellaneous expenses 4500 INR Insurance 899, Roaming + TSIM, Laundry expense Total 142177 INR

Things that worked for me:

Already had visa, so 15k saved

Could work remotely, so less leaves needed

Off season, so hostel, flights, entry fees were cheaper

Took some risks- tight connections etc- did work out

No checked bag, managed with one cabin bag & used laundry. This saved need to buy checked bag or extra bag in Ryanair flights

Multi entry Schengen visa gives access to few other countries like Albania and Romania

Extensive walking & use of public transport

Self cooking at hostel to save on food cost

Of the 14 days trip, I took leave for 4 days, had 5 days due to weekend+ republic day holiday and remaining 5 days I worked remotely. If I had taken more leave and booked more day trips that would have added another few hundred Euros to the expense list.





Risks I took

Just 1 hour transit time in Kuwait to Athens and next flight several days away, risk of missing Athens-Tirana flight next day

90 minute connection between Malta-Athens and Athens Santorini flight- different PNRs, different airlines

Walked 4 km from Santorini airport to hotel to save 25 Euro taxi cost

Did not book day trips online- visited travel shops and booked previous evening

Managing with 3-4 sets of cloths, reusing them after using public laundry, to save spending extra on checked bags

Managed with one standard jacket, gloves and monkey cap in 1 degree or lesser temperatures.

Where I could have saved a bit

Ate generously at Kuwait airport spending about 7 KWD or about 2000 INR

Forgot towel at Bucharest hostel, so had to buy new one in Italy for 5 Euros

Could have saved a bit more on food if I had carried more food from India

Could have skipped visiting few museums, but decided to enter because there was nothing better to do at the time

Standby for detailed posts on various cities and attractions I visited during the trip.

Related posts: Pros and cons of visiting Europe off season * 2023 Schengen visa process *