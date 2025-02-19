Organizing Coins from different countries

I have visited about 56 countries and from each of these countries I have a few coins left unused by end of the trip. I am keeping as a souvenir and hope to use them if I visit the country next time.

However, how to organize and store coins from dozens of countries, with each country having 5-6 different denomination of coins? After ideating a bit I have zeroed in on below approach. I am sharing it with you if you wish to do the same.



Step 1, get this coin holder box from Amazon. It is not custom designed for coins. It is made for jewelry shop owners to display their mini jewelry/ornaments but it works best for coins as well. I checked other possible coin holders- this one was the best I could find.



The coin holder box has multiple rows and compartments which you can organize as per your need.

Step 2: Get this sticker- available for about 12 INR for a pack of 380 lables. Try to buy from local shop, as online you have to pay more- they don't sell in small quantity.

Step 3: Now depending on how many coins you have for a given country, you need to decide how many compartments you would need in the box. If too many coins may be 2-3 or more, else 1 would suffice. Put the coins in the compartment, add a sticker on the lid to remember which country coin it is.

If unable to identify a coin, use google lens.



To avoid searching around as much as possible organize in alphabetical order of the country to which coin belongs. If you have coins from too many countries you may buy 2 or 3 boxes, keep one for each continent.

Once you have organized this way, it is lot easier- you can show to friends and family and if you are going to a specific country next time, you can pick up coins of that country without having to surf through hundreds of coins.

If you have a different way of storing and managing your coins from different countries, do let me know.

