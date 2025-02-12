Gravity Cafe Hampi budget stay review

As I was scouting for a place to stay in Hampi, my first preference was KSTDC Mayura Bhuvaneshwari in Kamalapura, who had dormitory stay for about 500 INR per person per night. But KSTDC gets sold out fast.





As I was scouting for next best option, I spotted the Gravity Cafe. Gravity cafe is operated by stay Chill Hampi and is located on the other side of Hampi across the river- not so close to main attractions. But they had their cheapest room for about 750 INR per night for 2 people, which was a great price.

When I booked Gravity Cafe, the hotel promptly asked for 50% advance payment and they also asked me to double confirm my accommodation type. I looked at photos and said OK. After staying there for a night, here is my review

The cheapest stay in Gravity Cafe, Hampi is a small room over a bullock cart. It is a tent like accommodation with a fan, light and a power socket. The bullock cart rooms are not spacious enough- you can;t stand still inside the room, no space to keep big bags- but it is incredibly affordable at 750 INR for 2 people so you can compromise on other luxuries.

For bath we have to use common bathroom- hot water is available in a gas geyser, need to fill ourselves and carry to bathroom in bucket.

If you want a bit more luxury they have standard cottages for about 1500 INR per day onwards. There is a restaurant inhouse, couple of friendly dogs are also nice.

Reasons to chose Gravity Cafe, Hampi: