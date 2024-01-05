KSTDC Mayura Bhuvaneshwari Hampi-Review

KSTDC Mayura Bhuvaneshwari is a decent hotel in Hampi run by Karnataka Govt's tourism department. Hampi area doesn't have too many hotels- most hotels are in Hosapete area (12-15 kms away), so KSTDC Mayura Bhuvaneshwari is a decent choice for staying close to ruins and temples of Hampi.

As we were planning our Hampi trip for Christmas weekend, most hotels were sold out. KSTDC Mayura Bhuvaneshwari only had some hostel options, which we quickly booked online. Our 2 night, 3 day stay was fine for the money paid. This post shares my experience and review.

Room Types

KSTDC Mayura Bhuvaneshwari in Hampi has several types of rooms

#1 Dome House: Dome House is a smaller size room with a peculiar dome roof. Dome house costs around 6500 INR per night for 2 people (6500 for EP plan, CP plan costs 7000 INR) EP is European plan or without breakfast, while CP is continental plan, which includes breakfast. If you're buying breakfast individually the cost is about 200 INR per person. So it makes more sense to pay for breakfast on need basis than pre-book a more expensive plan.

There are only about 3-4 Dome House rooms in KSTDC Hampi



#2 Wooden Cottage: Wooden cottages are the most luxurious/expensive options at KSTDC Mayura Bhuvaneshwari, costing around 7500-8000 INR per night per room (2-3 people)

There are only about 3-4 wooden cottage rooms in KSTDC Hampi

#3 Deluxe Rooms : These are standard rooms at KSTDC Mayura Bhuvaneshwari, costing around 4000 INR per room per night. KSTDC Mayura Bhuvaneshwari has about 20-30 such rooms right in the main building. Standard rooms with AC and other facilities, most affordable room type (unless you are ok with dormitory)

#4 Presidential suite: Saw it on their website- not sure what is special about it and why one should prefer it over wooden cottage- you can do your research and decide. I am guessing bigger, more spacious rooms in the main block. Costs 7500-8000 INR per night.



#5 Dormitory: The most affordable option. For about 500 INR per person, per night, you can spend a night in Hampi. The earlier Yatri Nivas building which once had normal hotel rooms is now converted into several dormitory rooms and sold on a per bed basis. They have a 4 bed dorm, 6 bed dorm, 8 bed dorm etc. If you are a group that would fill entire room, then you can book all the beds and have entire room for yourself (4 beds for 2000 INR is cheaper than booking 2 deluxe rooms for 4000 INR each, 8000 total).

It is good that JLR, KSTDC etc are opening up to the concept of dormitories. Budget sensitive people can spend a night with basic comfort, JLR/KSTDC will anyway get some additional revenue when these people buy food, activities etc.



But set your expectations right. KSTDC Mayura dormitory have following issues

- Bathrooms- each dorm has one private bathroom and there are some common bathrooms for entire hostel block. The common bathrooms are not well maintained- one the building is old, plus I would also blame the guests not treating the property well.

- Climbing up: There is a common stairs for 2 cots- so you will have to jump over the person in adjacent bed- not very convenient. Ideally each bed should have its own access, some lamp, power socket etc. But KSTDC's hostel is basic.

- Shortage of charging points: Hostel rooms have only 1 power socket, max 2 if you're lucky. When there are 10 guests with 20 gadgets to charge, getting a power socket will be a challenge. KSTDC could have provided some extension chords.



Food at KSTDC Mayura Bhuvaneshwari

As our hostel rent didn't include food, we had to pay 200 INR per person for breakfast. Breakfast included several items- fruit cut (watermelon), idli, vada, dosa, cereals, bread etc. If you can eat a lot 200 INR is worth. If you're just having 1 or 2 items, a roadside shop will server the same for 30-40 INR. Staff prefer cash if you have- hope they don't pocket the money.

Staff took some time to replenish tea or dosa etc when they ran out. But I would not complain-no one was in extreme hurry and 5-10 min waiting didn't harm much. But I couldn't see any 5 star level professionalism in terms of cleanliness, time management, presentation, serving etc. 2-3 star is fair.



We had some tea and Pakoda as well in the evening but didn't have lunch and dinner there. Not very great but decent options for reasonable price.

Advantages of KSTDC Mayura Bhuvaneshwari

Not too far from ruins. Mahanavami Dibba, Queen's Bath, Elephant stable, pushkarini etc can be covered on foot (if you're ok to walk 5 -6 kms) or with cheap auto hire.

Virupaksha temple, Vittala Temple are 5-6 kms (200 INR in auto)

Decent option at prime location for reasonable price. Not too many alternatives nearby.

Easy booking on their own website, no need to depend on 3rd party booking sites or deal directly with property owners. Less headache.

About half km from main road- so calm, peaceful campus with some trees and greenery.



At times auto guys wait outside for customers, else reception can call an auto for you. Few tour packages are also available with them to book.

You can book KSTDC Mayura Bhuvaneshwari if the rooms are available in your budget for the dates of your choice. Don't expect a luxury resort like experience, VVIP treatment or facilities- you will get decent stay and decent food and good staff assisting you with most things you may need



I saw a budget hotel near Kamalapura bus stand. Evolve Back Hampi is an ultra luxury stay in Hampi.



