Durga temple and Vali Cave, North Hampi
Durga temple or Durgadevi Ammanavara temple is a small temple on top of a hill in Kishkinda, north Hampi. Our auto driver took us there. Initially I didn't know what to expect, as I was about to return from temple complex, one staff told me to proceed further and explore the cave.
As I walked another 300 meters uphill, I saw the entrance to a cave. The cave is called Vali cave, also referred to as Valikote Cave or Bali cave.
You may watch a short video here [Watch on youtube]
Durga Devi temple also has a pushkarini, a fort wall kind of entrance etc. We could see devotees tying coconut wrapped in colourful cloths to a tree.
Nearby: Anjanadri hill
Leave a Comment