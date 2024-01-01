Durga temple and Vali Cave, North Hampi

Durga temple or Durgadevi Ammanavara temple is a small temple on top of a hill in Kishkinda, north Hampi. Our auto driver took us there. Initially I didn't know what to expect, as I was about to return from temple complex, one staff told me to proceed further and explore the cave.

As I walked another 300 meters uphill, I saw the entrance to a cave. The cave is called Vali cave, also referred to as Valikote Cave or Bali cave.

The caves have a passage, somewhat similar to what you might have seen in Yana Caves- small walkway under giant boulders, with some light visible from top. The walk took just about a minute or so.