StoneAge Resort, Sakleshpura- review
We were planning for a weekend outing with family and zeroed in on Sakaleshpura. I had last been to Sakleshpura 3 years ago during which I had stayed at Mookanana resort, Machaan resort and visited Bisile Ghat viewpoint, Patla betta etc.
This time as I was scouting for places to stay, StoneAge resort showed up on booking.com. They had a 6 bed dormitory for 5000 INR which felt like a good choice. I booked online Later I wanted another room so called them up- but I was told the dormitory is NOT available. They offered 1 standard room (2 people+2 extra beds) and 2 tents (which sleep 3 people each) for about 7000 INR with breakfast included.
This felt like a manageable pricing. Other homestays with dormitories were asking for 2600 INR+ tax per person (including 3 times food), which would have cost us 20000+ for 8-9 people. Most homestays charge 3000 INR per person with food, so a room will cost 6000 INR onwards. Resorts are 2x-3x that. Thus I wasn't keen to spend a fortune for one night's stay. StoneAge resort felt like a decent choice.
Not sure why Stoneage didn't maintain proper inventory with Booking.com. My guess is they ask guests to cancel on booking.com and deal directly with them, to avoid 20-25% that booking.com takes as commission.
Stone Age Resort is located some 15 kms from Sakaleshpura town. Roads are fine except some bad patches.
Room types at StoneAge Resort, Sakleshpura
The executive rooms:
StoneAge has about 6 of these rooms, priced over 3k per night+ tax. Standard rooms with a small sitting area outside, tile roof, fan, attached bathroom (very basic). I didn't find AC- Sakleshpura remains cold throughout the year so AC may not be needed.
Hot water is provided through a wood fired water heater. They are manually fired by staff at around 7.30-8 and it takes some time for hot water to reach the rooms. Hot water is not on demand or 24x7.
The dormitory
Stoneage resort Sakaleshpura has 2 dorms- one can sleep 8 people, other can sleep around 14-15. But from what I sensed you can't book an individual bed in the dorm, you've to book an entire dorm. Each Dorm unit has 2 bathrooms.
The walls had bamboo strips and open gap, so cold air would flow in at night. Sleep with proper bedsheets.
Above:8 bed dorm
Below: 15 bed dorm
The tent:
The tents are too small. Stoneage resort owners could have opted for larger tents. Tent costs around 1600+ tax per night. The tent can barely sleep 2 people, you can't even sit or stand properly. Comparatively, the tent at Captain's Camp Sirsi was much larger and better. Even now it is not too late.
Tent guests have to use a common bathroom/toilet.
- Karaoke, Music (couldn't sleep peacefully as dorms are not sound proof and late night music/Karaoke won't let you sleep peacefully)
- Stone painting
- Mud volleyball
- Carrom
- Badminton
- Shettihalli Church (20 kms)
- Manjarabad fort (20 kms)
- Patla Betta (42 kms)
- Hosahalli Gudda shooting point (31 kms)
