Bagalakote fort, town, hotel- first visit experience
Bagalakote is a district in Karnataka. The popular Badami and Aihole temples are in Bagalakote district. While tourist attractions in Bagalakote district are well known, the town of Bagalakote doesn't really count as tourist attraction
As we were planning for a visit of Badami, Aihole from Hampi we didn't get any rooms in Badami, hence we decided to stay at next closest town, Bagalakote and then from there travel to Aihole, Pattadakal and Badami.
I'd been to Badami, Aihole earlier but this was my first visit to Bagalakote.
What to see in Bagalakote?
As I was scouting for places to visit in Bagalakote, the fort came up as main attraction. So on the evening, I took a bus to old Bagalakote bus stand and from there the fort was about 2 kms by walk. As I walked towards the Ghataprabha river, I could see the remains of the fort. Unfortunately the fort ruins have very little left and the area is not preserved. Locals use the area as their open toilet. No boundary walls, no displays, nothing.
Bagalakote Fort
Leave a Comment