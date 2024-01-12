 Practical Countries Indians can visit Visa Free - eNidhi India Travel Blog

Practical Countries Indians can visit Visa Free

Friday, January 12, 2024

While several travel websites list over 60 countries Indians can visit Visa free, many of these countries are not practical for visiting, due to reasons below

  • No convenient direct or one stop flights
  • Flight option too expensive- not practical spending over a lakh just on flight
  • Transit country visa is needed (like USA)

List of countries Indians can practically plan a travel from India within a reasonable budget are shown below. I’ve set following criteria

  • There should be direct or one stop flight from major Indian cities
  • One stop flights should be via an airport/country that doesn’t need transit visa
  • Standard return flight ticket should not be more expensive than 75000 INR if planned 3-4 months in advance

So I found about 29-30 countries which Indians can visit easily without visa and without spending too much money. All of these are in Asia and Africa only, none in Europe, America or Australia.

Asia

Africa
  1. Cambodia
  2. Indonesia
  3. Thailand
  4. Bhutan
  5. Nepal
  6. Malaysia
  7. Maldives
  8. Sri Lanka
  9. Macau
  10. Myanmar
  11. Kazakhstan
  12. Laos
  13. Vietnam
  14. Qatar
  1. Mauritius
  2. Seychelles
  3. Ethiopia
  4. Mozambique
  5. Burundi
  6. Kenya
  7. Zimbabwe
  8. Somalia
  9. Madagascar
  10. Tanzania
  11. Rwanda
  12. Jordan
  13. Comoro Island
  14. Djibouti
  15. Tunisia

Reasons why visiting the rest of the “visa free for Indians” destinations are not very practical. Out of 60+ countries that give visa free entry to Indians, about half of them are very difficult to visit.  

  • 13 of them are in South America- either flights are expensive or you will need a US or some other country transit visa to reach there.
  • 10 are in Oceania without any flights from India or flights too expensive. Best option to reach these countries will be via Australia and you will need multi entry Australia visa to do that
  • 8 are in Africa- not much of a visa issue but flights are 2 stops or more or too expensive to justify spending so much to visit these countries.
  • 2 are in Asia- visiting is possible but just a bit complicated.

#

Destination

Continent

Why is it difficult?

1

Montserrat

South America

No flights. Need to fly to USA and take another flight

2

Barbados

South America

1 stop flight costs over 1 lakh

Transit visa needed

3

Bolivia

South America

2 stop flight costs over 1.25 lakh

Transit visa needed

4

British Virgin Islands

South America

No flights. Need to fly to USA or any American destination and then fly to British Virgin islands

5

St Lucia

South America

1 stop flight costs over 1 lakh

Transit visa needed

6

Dominica

South America

No flights. Need to fly to USA and take another flight

7

Haiti

South America

2 stop flights from 1.3 lakhs

Transit visa needed

8

Saint Kitts and Nevis

South America

No flights. Need to fly to USA or any American destination and then fly further

9

St Vincent and the Grenadines

South America

2 stop flights from 1.3 lakhs

Transit visa needed

10

El Salvador

South America

2 stop flights from 1.3 lakhs

Transit visa needed

11

Grenada

South America

No flights. Need to fly to USA or any American destination and then fly further

12

Trinidad and Tobago

South America

2 stop flights from 1.3 lakhs

Transit visa needed

13

Jamaica

South America

2 stop flights from 1.1 lakhs

Transit visa needed

14

Cook Islands

Oceania

No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight

15

Kiribati

Oceania

No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight

16

Samoa

Oceania

2 stop flights from 1.1 lakhs

Transit visa needed

17

Marshall Islands

Oceania

No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight

18

Tuvalu

Oceania

No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight

19

Vanuatu

Oceania

No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight

20

Micronesia

Oceania

No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight

21

Fiji

Oceania

1 stop flight costs over 80k INR

(costs same from Australia/NZ as well)

22

Niue

Oceania

No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight

23

Palau

Oceania

No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight

24

Angola

Africa

1 stop flight costs over 1 lakh

2 stop flights above 75k

25

Cape Verde

Africa

2 stop flights from 1 lakhs

26

Guinea Bissau

Africa

No flights

27

Mauritania

Africa

2 stop flights from 1 lakhs

28

Togo

Africa

2 stop flights from 80 K

Transit visa needed

29

Senegal

Africa

2 stop flights from 75 K

30

Sierra Leone

Africa

2 stop flights from 1.2 lakhs

31

Gabon

Africa

2 stop flights from 1 lakhs

32

Iran

Asia

Said to impact entry/visa to other countries like USA

33

Timor Leste

Asia

2 stop flights from 1.1 lakhs

Easier to fly out from Bali
If you are in a nearby country- say USA or Australia etc it might be easier to visit these nations. If you are determined you may still be able to visit these countries taking 2-3 flights, via other countries and so on, just that the time, effort, cost is too much for a normal tourist/traveler.

An easier way is to secure a USA/Canada/Schengen visa (long term, multi entry visa) which will open entry to following countries.

Set 01: Nearby countries easy to visit with US/Canada visa

#

Country

Continent

Condition

1

Singapore

Asia

4 day VFTF if you have USA, UK, Canada, Australia or Schengen visa

2

Taiwan

Asia

Apply for e-visa (Electronic travel authorization), 30 days with USA/Canada/UK visa

3

Philippines

Asia

USA/Canada visa, 14 days

4

UAE

Asia

VOA with US Visa

5

Mexico

North America

US/Canada/UK/Japan/Schengen Visa

6

Oman

Asia

E-visa possible with US/Canada visa

Set 02 Other countries: Having US/Canada/UK/Schengen visa may open up another 30 countries to Indian passport holders, but most of these are bit far and unless you’re very keen to travel or already visiting a nearby country (like USA), or you’re planning a long term multi country trip it will be expensive to plan a trip to these countries. Over half of them are small countries in the Caribbean area or South America area.

#

Country

Continent

Condition

7

Colombia

South America

US Visa (up to 90 days

8

Panama

South America

US/Canada Visa, 30 days

9

Costa Rica

South America

US Visa, 30 days

10

Honduras

South America

US/Canada

11

Guatemala

South America

US/Canada

12

Peru

South America

US/Canada/Australia/Schengen Visa

13

Belize

South America

US/Canada visa

14

Nicaragua

South America

US/Canada visa

15

El Salvador

South America

US/Canada visa

16

Cuba

South America

17

Sint Maarten

South America

18

Antigua and Barbuda

South America

19

Aruba

South America

20

Curacao

South America

21

Anguilla

South America

US/UK/Canada visa

22

Bahamas

South America

US/Canada Visa

23

Bermuda

South America

US/UK/Canada visa

24

Cayman Islands

South America

US/UK/Canada visa

25

Dominican Republic

South America

US/UK/Canada/Schengen visa

26

Macedonia

Europe

27

Montenegro

Europe

US/Canada

28

Romania

Europe

Multi entry Schengen visa

29

Serbia

Europe

30

Georgia

Europe

US/Canada

31

Albania

Europe

32

Armenia

Europe

US/UK/Canada/Schengen visa

33

Sao Tome & Principe

Africa

34

Turkey

Asia

Eligible for eVisa

35

South Korea

Asia

Short term Visa free entry if transiting via South Korea from USA/Canada, NZ etc

Please note that the above list is indicative only. Visa rules keep changing from time to time as decided by respective countries. Please check the latest applicable visa rules before planning your trip.
TIMATIC is the most authentic way to check for visa documents. Sometimes countries announce new visa rules, but unless it reflects in TIMATIC, airline staff won’t let you board.

Visa on arrival conditions may vary on several factors such as
  • Have you traveled at least once to country that issued visa (like USA, Canada)
  • Max allowed stay (7,14 or 30 days usually, varies country to country)
  • Other supporting documents- return ticket, hotel stay, funds etc
  • Any previous incidents like visa overstay, visa rejection etc
  • Any other rules (ex: max 180 days each year)
Hope this helps. Let me know your thoughts.

