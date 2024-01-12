Practical Countries Indians can visit Visa Free
While several travel websites list over 60 countries Indians can visit Visa free, many of these countries are not practical for visiting, due to reasons below
- No convenient direct or one stop flights
- Flight option too expensive- not practical spending over a lakh just on flight
- Transit country visa is needed (like USA)
List of countries Indians can practically plan a travel from India within a reasonable budget are shown below. I’ve set following criteria
- There should be direct or one stop flight from major Indian cities
- One stop flights should be via an airport/country that doesn’t need transit visa
- Standard return flight ticket should not be more expensive than 75000 INR if planned 3-4 months in advance
So I found about 29-30 countries which Indians can visit easily without visa and without spending too much money. All of these are in Asia and Africa only, none in Europe, America or Australia.
|
Asia
|
Africa
|
|
Reasons why visiting the rest of the “visa free for Indians” destinations are not very practical. Out of 60+ countries that give visa free entry to Indians, about half of them are very difficult to visit.
- 13 of them are in South America- either flights are expensive or you will need a US or some other country transit visa to reach there.
- 10 are in Oceania without any flights from India or flights too expensive. Best option to reach these countries will be via Australia and you will need multi entry Australia visa to do that
- 8 are in Africa- not much of a visa issue but flights are 2 stops or more or too expensive to justify spending so much to visit these countries.
- 2 are in Asia- visiting is possible but just a bit complicated.
|
#
|
Destination
|
Continent
|
Why is it difficult?
|
1
|
Montserrat
|
South America
|
No flights. Need to fly to USA and take another flight
|
2
|
Barbados
|
South America
|
1 stop flight costs over 1 lakh
Transit visa needed
|
3
|
Bolivia
|
South America
|
2 stop flight costs over 1.25 lakh
Transit visa needed
|
4
|
British Virgin Islands
|
South America
|
No flights. Need to fly to USA or any American destination and then
fly to British Virgin islands
|
5
|
St Lucia
|
South America
|
1 stop flight costs over 1 lakh
Transit visa needed
|
6
|
Dominica
|
South America
|
No flights. Need to fly to USA and take another flight
|
7
|
Haiti
|
South America
|
2 stop flights from 1.3 lakhs
Transit visa needed
|
8
|
Saint Kitts and Nevis
|
South America
|
No flights. Need to fly to USA or any American destination and then
fly further
|
9
|
St Vincent and the Grenadines
|
South America
|
2 stop flights from 1.3 lakhs
Transit visa needed
|
10
|
El Salvador
|
South America
|
2 stop flights from 1.3 lakhs
Transit visa needed
|
11
|
Grenada
|
South America
|
No flights. Need to fly to USA or any American destination and then
fly further
|
12
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
South America
|
2 stop flights from 1.3 lakhs
Transit visa needed
|
13
|
Jamaica
|
South America
|
2 stop flights from 1.1 lakhs
Transit visa needed
|
14
|
Cook Islands
|
Oceania
|
No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight
|
15
|
Kiribati
|
Oceania
|
No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight
|
16
|
Samoa
|
Oceania
|
2 stop flights from 1.1 lakhs
Transit visa needed
|
17
|
Marshall Islands
|
Oceania
|
No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight
|
18
|
Tuvalu
|
Oceania
|
No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight
|
19
|
Vanuatu
|
Oceania
|
No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight
|
20
|
Micronesia
|
Oceania
|
No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight
|
21
|
Fiji
|
Oceania
|
1 stop flight costs over 80k INR
(costs same from Australia/NZ as well)
|
22
|
Niue
|
Oceania
|
No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight
|
23
|
Palau
|
Oceania
|
No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight
|
24
|
Angola
|
Africa
|
1 stop flight costs over 1 lakh
2 stop flights above 75k
|
25
|
Cape Verde
|
Africa
|
2 stop flights from 1 lakhs
|
26
|
Guinea Bissau
|
Africa
|
No flights
|
27
|
Mauritania
|
Africa
|
2 stop flights from 1 lakhs
|
28
|
Togo
|
Africa
|
2 stop flights from 80 K
Transit visa needed
|
29
|
Senegal
|
Africa
|
2 stop flights from 75 K
|
30
|
Sierra Leone
|
Africa
|
2 stop flights from 1.2 lakhs
|
31
|
Gabon
|
Africa
|
2 stop flights from 1 lakhs
|
32
|
Iran
|
Asia
|
Said to impact entry/visa to other countries like USA
|
33
|
Timor Leste
|
Asia
|
2 stop flights from 1.1 lakhs
Easier to fly out from Bali
|
#
|
Country
|
Continent
|
Condition
|
1
|
Singapore
|
Asia
|
4 day VFTF if you have USA, UK, Canada, Australia or Schengen visa
|
2
|
Taiwan
|
Asia
|
Apply for e-visa (Electronic travel authorization), 30 days with
USA/Canada/UK visa
|
3
|
Asia
|
USA/Canada visa, 14 days
|
4
|
Asia
|
VOA with US Visa
|
5
|
Mexico
|
North America
|
US/Canada/UK/Japan/Schengen Visa
|
6
|
Asia
|
E-visa possible with US/Canada visa
|
#
|
Country
|
Continent
|
Condition
|
7
|
South America
|
US Visa (up to 90 days
|
8
|
South America
|
US/Canada Visa, 30 days
|
9
|
Costa Rica
|
South America
|
US Visa, 30 days
|
10
|
Honduras
|
South America
|
US/Canada
|
11
|
Guatemala
|
South America
|
US/Canada
|
12
|
Peru
|
South America
|
US/Canada/Australia/Schengen Visa
|
13
|
Belize
|
South America
|
US/Canada visa
|
14
|
Nicaragua
|
South America
|
US/Canada visa
|
15
|
El Salvador
|
South America
|
US/Canada visa
|
16
|
Cuba
|
South America
|
17
|
Sint Maarten
|
South America
|
18
|
Antigua and Barbuda
|
South America
|
19
|
Aruba
|
South America
|
20
|
Curacao
|
South America
|
21
|
Anguilla
|
South America
|
US/UK/Canada visa
|
22
|
South America
|
US/Canada Visa
|
23
|
Bermuda
|
South America
|
US/UK/Canada visa
|
24
|
Cayman Islands
|
South America
|
US/UK/Canada visa
|
25
|
Dominican Republic
|
South America
|
US/UK/Canada/Schengen visa
|
26
|
Macedonia
|
Europe
|
27
|
Montenegro
|
Europe
|
US/Canada
|
28
|
Romania
|
Europe
|
Multi entry Schengen visa
|
29
|
Serbia
|
Europe
|
30
|
Georgia
|
Europe
|
US/Canada
|
31
|
Albania
|
Europe
|
32
|
Armenia
|
Europe
|
US/UK/Canada/Schengen visa
|
33
|
Sao Tome & Principe
|
Africa
|
34
|
Turkey
|
Asia
|
Eligible for eVisa
|
35
|
Asia
|
Short term Visa free entry if transiting via South Korea from
USA/Canada, NZ etc
- Have you traveled at least once to country that issued visa (like USA, Canada)
- Max allowed stay (7,14 or 30 days usually, varies country to country)
- Other supporting documents- return ticket, hotel stay, funds etc
- Any previous incidents like visa overstay, visa rejection etc
- Any other rules (ex: max 180 days each year)
