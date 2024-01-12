Practical Countries Indians can visit Visa Free

While several travel websites list over 60 countries Indians can visit Visa free, many of these countries are not practical for visiting, due to reasons below

No convenient direct or one stop flights

Flight option too expensive- not practical spending over a lakh just on flight

Transit country visa is needed (like USA)

List of countries Indians can practically plan a travel from India within a reasonable budget are shown below. I’ve set following criteria

There should be direct or one stop flight from major Indian cities

One stop flights should be via an airport/country that doesn’t need transit visa

Standard return flight ticket should not be more expensive than 75000 INR if planned 3-4 months in advance

So I found about 29-30 countries which Indians can visit easily without visa and without spending too much money. All of these are in Asia and Africa only, none in Europe, America or Australia.

Asia Africa Cambodia Indonesia Thailand Bhutan Nepal Malaysia Maldives Sri Lanka Macau Myanmar Kazakhstan Laos Vietnam Qatar Mauritius Seychelles Ethiopia Mozambique Burundi Kenya Zimbabwe Somalia Madagascar Tanzania Rwanda Jordan Comoro Island Djibouti Tunisia

Reasons why visiting the rest of the “visa free for Indians” destinations are not very practical. Out of 60+ countries that give visa free entry to Indians, about half of them are very difficult to visit.

13 of them are in South America- either flights are expensive or you will need a US or some other country transit visa to reach there.

10 are in Oceania without any flights from India or flights too expensive. Best option to reach these countries will be via Australia and you will need multi entry Australia visa to do that

8 are in Africa- not much of a visa issue but flights are 2 stops or more or too expensive to justify spending so much to visit these countries.

2 are in Asia- visiting is possible but just a bit complicated.

# Destination Continent Why is it difficult? 1 Montserrat South America No flights. Need to fly to USA and take another flight 2 Barbados South America 1 stop flight costs over 1 lakh Transit visa needed 3 Bolivia South America 2 stop flight costs over 1.25 lakh Transit visa needed 4 British Virgin Islands South America No flights. Need to fly to USA or any American destination and then fly to British Virgin islands 5 St Lucia South America 1 stop flight costs over 1 lakh Transit visa needed 6 Dominica South America No flights. Need to fly to USA and take another flight 7 Haiti South America 2 stop flights from 1.3 lakhs Transit visa needed 8 Saint Kitts and Nevis South America No flights. Need to fly to USA or any American destination and then fly further 9 St Vincent and the Grenadines South America 2 stop flights from 1.3 lakhs Transit visa needed 10 El Salvador South America 2 stop flights from 1.3 lakhs Transit visa needed 11 Grenada South America No flights. Need to fly to USA or any American destination and then fly further 12 Trinidad and Tobago South America 2 stop flights from 1.3 lakhs Transit visa needed 13 Jamaica South America 2 stop flights from 1.1 lakhs Transit visa needed 14 Cook Islands Oceania No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight 15 Kiribati Oceania No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight 16 Samoa Oceania 2 stop flights from 1.1 lakhs Transit visa needed 17 Marshall Islands Oceania No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight 18 Tuvalu Oceania No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight 19 Vanuatu Oceania No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight 20 Micronesia Oceania No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight 21 Fiji Oceania 1 stop flight costs over 80k INR (costs same from Australia/NZ as well) 22 Niue Oceania No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight 23 Palau Oceania No flights. Need to fly to Australia and take another flight 24 Angola Africa 1 stop flight costs over 1 lakh 2 stop flights above 75k 25 Cape Verde Africa 2 stop flights from 1 lakhs 26 Guinea Bissau Africa No flights 27 Mauritania Africa 2 stop flights from 1 lakhs 28 Togo Africa 2 stop flights from 80 K Transit visa needed 29 Senegal Africa 2 stop flights from 75 K 30 Sierra Leone Africa 2 stop flights from 1.2 lakhs 31 Gabon Africa 2 stop flights from 1 lakhs 32 Iran Asia Said to impact entry/visa to other countries like USA 33 Timor Leste Asia 2 stop flights from 1.1 lakhs Easier to fly out from Bali

If you are in a nearby country- say USA or Australia etc it might be easier to visit these nations. If you are determined you may still be able to visit these countries taking 2-3 flights, via other countries and so on, just that the time, effort, cost is too much for a normal tourist/traveler.

An easier way is to secure a USA/Canada/Schengen visa (long term, multi entry visa) which will open entry to following countries.

Set 01: Nearby countries easy to visit with US/Canada visa





# Country Continent Condition 1 Singapore Asia 4 day VFTF if you have USA, UK, Canada, Australia or Schengen visa 2 Taiwan Asia Apply for e-visa (Electronic travel authorization), 30 days with USA/Canada/UK visa 3 Philippines Asia USA/Canada visa, 14 days 4 UAE Asia VOA with US Visa 5 Mexico North America US/Canada/UK/Japan/Schengen Visa 6 Oman Asia E-visa possible with US/Canada visa Set 02 Other countries: Having US/Canada/UK/Schengen visa may open up another 30 countries to Indian passport holders, but most of these are bit far and unless you’re very keen to travel or already visiting a nearby country (like USA), or you’re planning a long term multi country trip it will be expensive to plan a trip to these countries. Over half of them are small countries in the Caribbean area or South America area. # Country Continent Condition 7 Colombia South America US Visa (up to 90 days 8 Panama South America US/Canada Visa, 30 days 9 Costa Rica South America US Visa, 30 days 10 Honduras South America US/Canada 11 Guatemala South America US/Canada 12 Peru South America US/Canada/Australia/Schengen Visa 13 Belize South America US/Canada visa 14 Nicaragua South America US/Canada visa 15 El Salvador South America US/Canada visa 16 Cuba South America 17 Sint Maarten South America 18 Antigua and Barbuda South America 19 Aruba South America 20 Curacao South America 21 Anguilla South America US/UK/Canada visa 22 Bahamas South America US/Canada Visa 23 Bermuda South America US/UK/Canada visa 24 Cayman Islands South America US/UK/Canada visa 25 Dominican Republic South America US/UK/Canada/Schengen visa 26 Macedonia Europe 27 Montenegro Europe US/Canada 28 Romania Europe Multi entry Schengen visa 29 Serbia Europe 30 Georgia Europe US/Canada 31 Albania Europe 32 Armenia Europe US/UK/Canada/Schengen visa 33 Sao Tome & Principe Africa 34 Turkey Asia Eligible for eVisa 35 South Korea Asia Short term Visa free entry if transiting via South Korea from USA/Canada, NZ etc



Please note that the above list is indicative only. Visa rules keep changing from time to time as decided by respective countries. Please check the latest applicable visa rules before planning your trip. TIMATIC is the most authentic way to check for visa documents. Sometimes countries announce new visa rules, but unless it reflects in TIMATIC, airline staff won’t let you board.

Visa on arrival conditions may vary on several factors such as Have you traveled at least once to country that issued visa (like USA, Canada)

Max allowed stay (7,14 or 30 days usually, varies country to country)

Other supporting documents- return ticket, hotel stay, funds etc

Any previous incidents like visa overstay, visa rejection etc

Any other rules (ex: max 180 days each year)

Hope this helps. Let me know your thoughts.