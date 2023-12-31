Anjanadri hill: Lord hanuman's birthplace, north Hampi

I've been to Hampi 3-4 times earlier in my life but had never been to the other side of the river. That got changed during our last week visit to Hampi.

From Kamalapura we took an auto to Kishkinda and our first stop was Anjanadri hill. Anjanadri hill is said to be the birth place of Lord Hanuman. Our original plan was to visit here on day 02, but hotel staff and auto drivers advised us to visit on day 01, due to a hanuma mala ritual (people wearing mala similar to Shabarimala), coming to Anjanadri hill and ending their ritual on next 2 days.



Anjanadri hill has a temple on top, accessible via 575 steps. Part of the path proper roof is made, steps are wide with some provision to sit and relax, the last stretch is narrow, passing under the rocks and can get difficult when crowded.

As we climbed up, huge groups of people would march ahead shouting "Jai Hanuman". With some effort we reached the top.

What to expect at the top of Anjanadri hill?

Hanuman temple: A small temple is the main attraction why devotees climb up Anjanadri hill. Depending on crowd you will get to view the god for a few seconds. Photography not allowed inside.

Devotees bring lots of coconuts- temple staff dry them in the sun, segregate and take them away.

View: On a clear day, enjoy good view of Hampi on one side and bounders on the other side. You may hike the rock around the temple- I could see a pond with nice reflection of a tree.

Facilities available at Anjanadri: Drinking water is available on top. Pooja items and anything else you may need you'll have to buy before starting your climb. There was a small school on top as well.

Normal adults can factor about 2 hours to visit Anjanadri hill- to climb up, visit temple, roam around, enjoy the view, take some rest and begin walking down. During summer time better to go early in the morning as the region gets very very hot.

Unlike Shravanabelagola, there are no services to ferry senior citizens uphill on a palanquin.

