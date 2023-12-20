2023 Most popular posts
Below are the most popular posts from my blog this year. If you've not been regular you might want to check these posts.
Three Weeks Europe trip for about 2.1 lakhs, all expenses included. Extreme budget mode on.
KSRTC's Most luxurious bus service- worth it? read my detailed analysis and experience.
3. Badami, Aihole, Pattadakal using public transport
It is not necessary to spend thousands on taxi rental. Read how you can explore these tourist places using govt buses.
A reasonably priced stay option in railway stations - very useful if you have a train ticket and need room for half day, morning to evening etc.
What I found in Europe- has good potential if launched in India
A lesser known attraction in Goa
7. Schengen visa process and experience
Read and plan your schengen visa application better
A small waterfalls near Hebri now closed
A worth visiting heritage museum in Manipal. Yet to write a more detailed post about this place.
10. 20% TCS Rule
Are there any posts you liked the most? Do let me know
Leave a Comment