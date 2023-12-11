2024 Udupi Paryaya Utsav Schedule Timings

Paryaya is a popular festival in Udupi town where temple management changes hand from one Matt to another. Had written about Udupi Paryaya Utsava earlier in 2022.



If you're planning to be in Udupi during the 2024 Paryaya below is the schedule that is available as of now. You may plan your travel, book your hotel around these dates and plan further.

Udupi Paryaya Utsava 2024 Basic details:

Udupi Paryaya 2024 Dates 18 and 19 Jan 2024

Main Procession time: between 2.15 AM till 4.30 AM

Procession path: Jodukatte, Kinnimulki, Taluk Office, Diana circle, car street

Cultural Program schedule: Refer below sheet

Official website: https://sriputhige.org/

Other things to look forward to: Street decorations, shopping, lunch at temple, cultural programs



Donation options:



The main procession involves an amazing flow of cultural and traditional displays, representation from various temples, religious groups and even government departments that use this opportunity to spread some awareness.

Other things to know: Parking will be scarce and entry will be restricted on the procession route, so be ready to park elsewhere and walk.



Some of the popular hotels in Udupi

Arrive a day earlier on 17th evening and you may return on 19th evening or night.



Samanvay (located on the procession route)

Hotel Diana(located on the procession route)

Ocean Pearl Udupi, Udupi Inn etc (Not on the procession route but nearby)



