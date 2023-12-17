Waterfalls visited in 2023
This year I couldn’t visit as many waterfalls as I did in 2022.
Visited just about half the number of waterfalls compared to last year, spanning Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra states. Could have visited one waterfall in South Korea but missed it. Rainfall was very less this year in coastal area compared to 2022, so many falls which could have been full had less than average water. Hopefully we get better rain in 2024.
Below is a list of waterfalls I visited in 2023. Around 10 of them were first time visits while others were repeat visits.
|
#
|
Name
|
Nearest town
|
Complexity
|
Rating
|
1
|
Amboli waterfalls
|
Amboli, Goa
|
Easy access
|
Excellent in monsoon
|
2
|
Kumta
|
Medium, 3 kms trek
|
Excellent in monsoon
|
3
|
Pre-Amboli falls
|
Belgaum, Amboli
|
Easy
|
Average
|
4
|
Nangartas Waterfalls
|
Amboli
|
Very Easy
|
OK
|
5
|
Madgaon
|
Medium
|
Nice
|
6
|
Shivling waterfalls
|
Goa
|
Medium, 3 kms trek
|
Great
|
7
|
Hebri
|
Easy
|
Nice
|
8
|
Honnavara
|
Easy
|
Nice
|
9
|
Karwar
|
Easy
|
Nice
|
10
|
Yallapura
|
Very Easy
|
Nice
|
11
|
Sathodi waterfalls
|
Yallapura
|
Very Easy
|
Nice
|
12
|
Jog Falls
|
Sagara
|
Very Easy
|
No water
|
13
|
Sagara
|
Very Easy
|
Ok-Ok
|
14
|
Apsarakonda
|
Honnavara
|
Very Easy
|
Ok-Ok
|
15
|
Honnavara
|
Moderate
|
Good
|
16
|
Gulnadi
|
Byndoor
|
Moderate
|
Good
|
17
|
Hebri
|
Moderate
|
Very Good
|
18
|Madgaon
|Very Easy
|
Very Good
