Waterfalls visited in 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023

This year I couldn’t visit as many waterfalls as I did in 2022.

Visited just about half the number of waterfalls compared to last year, spanning Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra states. Could have visited one waterfall in South Korea but missed it. Rainfall was very less this year in coastal area compared to 2022, so many falls which could have been full had less than average water. Hopefully we get better rain in 2024.

Below is a list of waterfalls I visited in 2023. Around 10 of them were first time visits while others were repeat visits.

#

Name

Nearest town

Complexity

Rating

1

Amboli waterfalls

Amboli, Goa

Easy access

Excellent in monsoon

2

Vajragundi waterfalls

Kumta

Medium, 3 kms trek

Excellent in monsoon

3

Pre-Amboli falls

Belgaum, Amboli

Easy

Average

4

Nangartas Waterfalls

Amboli

Very Easy

OK

5

Kakolem Beach & Falls

Madgaon

Medium

Nice

6

Shivling waterfalls

Goa

Medium, 3 kms trek

Great

7

Kabbinale falls

Hebri

Easy

Nice

8

Bangara Kusuma

Honnavara

Easy

Nice

9

Nagaramadi waterfalls

Karwar

Easy

Nice

10

Magod waterfalls

Yallapura

Very Easy

Nice

11

Sathodi waterfalls

Yallapura

Very Easy

Nice

12

Jog Falls

Sagara

Very Easy

No water

13

Nipli Husur

Sagara

Very Easy

Ok-Ok

14

Apsarakonda

Honnavara

Very Easy

Ok-Ok

15

Hosagod Falls

Honnavara

Moderate

Good

16

Gulnadi

Byndoor

Moderate

Good

17

Kudlu Theertha

Hebri

Moderate

Very Good

18

Baba waterfalls

 Madgaon Very Easy

Very Good

Have linked to individual blog posts wherever I’ve written in detail. Mostly very popular and super nice waterfalls are covered via blog posts, less than average falls aren’t getting exclusive blog posts.

Vajragundi was the most adventurous falls this year. Baba waterfalls and Amboli falls were great as we visited during peak monsoon.

