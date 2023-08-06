Kakolem beach. Goa: 2 waterfalls by the sea

We are used to see waterfalls in the hills and beaches by the sea. Fancy seeing both of them together? It is possible at one location in Goa. Do read on

Goa is known for its beaches and Goa also has several waterfalls. But for waterfalls you’ve to usually to into the ghat area away from the beach. But Goa has one beach which was two waterfalls right next to the beach.





Kakolem beach in South Goa is the hidden gem. Reaching Kakolem beach needs about 1.5-2 kms trekking from the parking area. (parking area itself is bit off-roading, normal cars can reach but you need the skill and confidence to drive back uphill on loose soil)





We had visited Kakolem area last year but visited a viewpoint nearby, missed the beach. This time we were guided well by our friends and went to the beach instead.





The view from parking area

The video of first waterfall





First waterfall is right next to the stream where river water enters ocean