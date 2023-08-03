Baba Waterfalls series Amboli, MH

Visiting one waterfall in monsoon is a delight. Being able to view several of them one after another is a super delight.

Fancy witnessing a series of amazing waterfalls one next to another in an easy to access path in western ghats? Then plan a visit to Baba waterfalls. Kumbhawade waterfall, popularly known as Baba waterfall is a hidden gem off Amboli in Maharashrra. You can make a day trip to Baba waterfall conveniently from Goa (96 kms from Panaji) or Belagavi (62 kms).





What to expect at Baba waterfalls?





Baba waterfalls is a series of waterfalls one next to another. Earlier it was a private property, now open to the public.





As you enter the train, you will spot several falls on your right. Falling from a height of about 150-200 meters (rough guess). Very easy access and pretty safe as well, if you wish to get under and enjoy a bath and high pressure water massage.





As you proceed, you will see more falls of different height & width along the way, till you reach the end of the trail, which has a cave and waterfall over the cave.





The last one has a cave adjacent, making it a very unique experience. We can get under the cave and view the waterfall from behind. A wide spray of water gushing from top of the rocks is an amazing experience. We can relax a bit under the cave and begin our return.





How to reach Amboli's Baba waterfalls?





Take a taxi or your own transportation. Follow google maps. Approach road from Amboli is overall fine, bit narrow,so be careful about vehicles coming from the opposite side. Last 2 kms is bit of rocks and soil- normal cars can go. 50 INR per person entry fee applies. After car parking, about 1.5 - 2 kms of easy walk is required. Bikers can go a bit closer.





Map link