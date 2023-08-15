Ratnagiri weekend trip from Goa: Totally worth it
I wanted to visit Ratnagiri last year (2022) but we stopped at so many places on the route, we had to cut short our journey halfway and return. This year, we decided to head to Ratnagiri for a weekend from Goa. About 1.5 days we could explore a bit, lost half a day to extensive rain. Below is how our weekend went
Day 01: Goa to Ratnagiri
I’d identified about 10 possibly interested places on the way to Ratnagiri or nearby. [Map link]
We left from Goa at 5.45 AM from South Goa.
#1 Sherpe Napne waterfalls was the first one on the list. But due to heavy rain we skipped it and proceeded to next spot.
One restaurant was open for breakfast- had Poha and Sabudana kichdi- only 2 items available with them at 7.30-8 AM
#2 Katalkada waterfalls was a nice spot-nothing exceptional but due to heavy rain the view was nice. The falls was by the road and easy to access.
One of the tyres had low pressure, so had to drive back to nearby town for air.
#3 Petroglyphs of Basru - the location was nice but we could not locate any carvings on the rocks.
Had to console myself that below one looks like Lord Ganesha
#4 Katal shilp rundhe:
The spot was hard to locate on our own. Took local help and managed to locate the spot.
#5 Tad waterfalls we skipped- couldn't locate
#6 Kada sea spots was a scenic location worth spending some time
Almost 300 kms on day 01. After checking few properties, we finally checked into this Blue View Villas and Homestay about 6 kms away from Ratnagiri town.
Day 02- Ratnagiri back to Goa
We tried visiting Table point Ratnagiri but couldn’t proceed due to heavy rain and not being clear if road is safe
Kurli beach- nothing unique. Our Day 2 plan was as below [Map link]
#2 Ambolgad fort- nothing special- we went in search of a fort, but couldn't locate any. Eventually spotted a large banyan tree with a iron canon and some remains of the fort walls
#3 Vijaydurg fort was an amazing place. The fort campus is huge with several walls, gates, warehouses, bunkers and more. We got heavy rains and strong winds while exploring Vijaydurg fort. Couldn't click much photos.
#4 Shivakalin Hattimahal Bandhara: wasn’t open. Locals told us the area is flooded with water and nothing can be seen. Had to skip and proceed to next.
#5 Devgad fort: Only fort walls remain, by the sea. Nothing very special
#6 Tarkali beach we skipped due to heavy rain
#7 Devbagh beach- flop- was expecting a Mattu beach like scenery on both sides, but the view was zero due to buildings on both sides. (Not to be confused with Devbagh beach near Karwar)
Wadekar Kaka Kandalvan Safari, Mangrove Safari Malvan: was closed
Roads were largely fine, but about 10% we got bad roads. One bridge was closed so had to take a longer detour, there was waterlogging at multiple places. Overall Ratnagiri trip was a scenic drive with some nice spots along the route. Totally worth it. Not a single rupee toll was collected between Goa and Ratnagiri. (Same distance between Mangaluru and Karwar we pay 420 Rs toll, around 2-3 rupees per km).
Petrol costs around 10 rupees more per liter in MH compared to Goa, so better to fill tank before leaving Goa and after returning to Goa.
Food: we got a few small restaurants so food was not a problem.
