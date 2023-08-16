Tall & handsome Pali Sattari (Shivling) waterfalls, Goa

Pali Sattari waterfalls, also known as Shivling Waterfalls, is a nice waterfall deep in the western ghats somewhere close to the Karnataka border in Goa. Pali waterfalls can be reached with a diversion when you have planned a day trip to Chorla ghat side from Goa.

We diverted towards Pali Sattari Shivling waterfalls after returning from Chorla ghat- many waterfalls on Karnataka side was closed so Shivling falls was one of the main attractions for us that day. We followed the map and reached parking area. Locals collect 100 INR for parking and as you begin your trek Forest department check post collects 100 INR per person in entry fee.

The trail to waterfalls is fairly moderate- some crossing streams, climbing etc are involved. At few spots you might get confused how to proceed- if lost or not sure wait for few minutes for someone to show up and take their help. Markings are put on trees where to turn at many spots but we still had some confusion at a few spots. Took a chance and proceeded.

It was a weekend and many groups were carrying boxes full of food items to have at the waterfalls. On the way we spotted a small waterfalls.