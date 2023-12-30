Huligemmana Kolla near Badami- worth visiting?

Huligemmana Kolla is a small temple complex under the rocks near Badami. If you’re visiting Badami, Pattadakal etc and have a few hours to spare, you can divert to Huligemmana Kolla

I could not visit Huligemmana Kolla near Badami during our April visit. That time we were using public transport, the Huligemmana Kolla was 3 kms from mainroad- I was pretty sure there won’t be any water and not worth walking 3 kms or wasting money on Auto, so we skipped it

Recently, during our second visit in December, we had a taxi so we decided to drive in and see what was there. Unfortunately the stream was dry in December as well- no water or droplets at best.

Huligemmana Kolla is a small temple under the giant rock. It has its share of devotees who visit the temple. My interest was in the stream or Kolla part of it. There is a stream originating from the temple side and flows down the valley- but it was dry in December. I guess there will be some water only during July-October months.

Below are the photos of Huligemmana Kolla temple complex. If you’re visiting Badami area during monsoon months, it is worth diverting a bit and visiting Huligemmana Kolla temple. Huligemmana Kolla is not too far from Mahakoota. I don’t see any point visiting Huligemmana Kolla outside rainy season, unless you’re a devotee or keen to explore the rocky area a bit

There are no buses to Huligemmana Kolla but buses heading to Pattadakal can drop you off at main road. From there, either walk 3 km one way, or hope for some share auto to pick you up. No facilities like toilet or drinking water are available around the temple. Carry what you need.