My hunt for a new bike

I am currently hunting for my next motorbike. I have a 2014 TVS Apache RTR 160, which is an amazing bike



Have ridden over 65000 kms over 9+ years across Karnataka, TN, Pondy

Gives good 50 kmpl fuel economy and 100-110 kmph top speed

Had one accident with it [details], otherwise fairly reliable

Have done good maintenance from time to time replacing parts as needed.

As the bike enters its 10th year, I am feeling the need for an upgrade



Older bike models don’t have ABS

I am missing several modern day features like USB charging, side stand engine cut off, ABS, app based features, mono suspension, BS6 etc

As the old bike is aging, maybe it's better to sell off when some life is still left. 3-4 years later it may have to be sold for scrap value.

I’ve set myself below limits



Don’t want to go beyond 350 cc. Risky to go too fast, 3rd party insurance premium shoots up and high on maintenance, low on fuel economy

Will stick to a bike in 200-300 cc category within a budget of 2-2.5 lakhs. Maybe 50k more if it's really worth it.

Don’t want an off roader like Hero Xpluse 200 (off road usage is maybe once in 6 months), don’t want a cruiser like Avenger, don’t want racing bikes like R15. Normal highway bike is fine

Not a fan of bullets. I can’t lift them easily if I fall down, so RE models are out.

I considered the following bikes

On road prices are approx derived from their ex-showroom price (25-30% on top of ex-showroom price)- might vary a bit city to city and depending on variant.



Test drive:



I took a test drive of Karizma XMR, CB300F, CB300R. Xtreme 200S wasn’t available in Udupi. Eventually I’ve shortlisted Honda CB300F,



Karizma XMR vs CB300F

CB300F reviews suggested heavy vibrations after 90 kmph, which was a surprise. But I don’t get to cross 90kmph often, so wanted to check if this is something I can live with.



CB300R vs CB300F



As I visited the Honda Bigwing showroom to check CB300F, I could also check CB300R. CB300R gets a different engine, with liquid cooling, makes more power than 300F and costs 85k more on road. CB300R doesn’t have a key on the tank, USB charging and rear seat grab rails are small and difficult to use.300R gives less fuel economy than 300F and will cost more to maintain. While the CB300R looks unique, I wasn’t sure if I should spend 85k more on it.



TVS RTR 200 4V: I am content with this bike- costs less, has most of the features and serves my purpose fairly well. But TVS hasn’t updated this model since years. If I buy now, high chance that within few months a facelift will launch and I will feel guilty I should have waited.



The final steps:



I’ve almost finalized the CB300F. Will do some more research and will book by Jan 2024. Let me know your thoughts.

