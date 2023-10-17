Bangara Kusuma waterfalls between Honnavara and Jog falls

Bangara Kusuma is an easy to access waterfalls between Honnavara and Jog falls. If you are passing through this region surely worth a stopover.

Wanted to visit Bangara Kusuma earlier but when we tried visiting last year it was close to closing time and other team members were not keen, so we skipped it. Later, I have driven through Honnavara town dozens of times but Bangara Kusuma was 40 kms from Honnavara, so needed 3-4 hours extra to divert, hence couldn't accommodate in earlier trips. Recently made an exclusive plan to go towards Bangara Kusuma. If you have own vehicle it is ok, if you are passing on the same road it is good idea to stop, but I am not sure if it is worth hiring a taxi from Honnavara just to visit Bangara Kusuma.

Last year people had to park on the road. Now they've made some inroad and we can park some 10 meters inside. A forest department board and the staff at the entry gate welcome you. You will be let through once you pay the entry fees.

The walk is simple, straight forward. Along the way you can see the streams. It will be tempting to divert, but you might wish to visit the mail waterfalls first and then stop at other spots on your way back.

As we reached Bangara Kusuma another team was taking bath under the falls. Below was the water level mid October 2023. This year much less rainfall, hence waterfalls have minimum water. Hopefully situation improved next year. It will be much less water in November/December. I am thinking no point chasing more waterfalls in 2023.

No facilities are available around Bangara Kusuma falls. Carry what you need. You will find some shops near small towns you get along the way.

Bangara Kusuma waterfalls visitor information:

Entry fee: 20 INR per person, parking 20 INR

Time: 9 AM till 5 PM

Trekking distance to falls: 1-1.2 kms

Complexity: Very easy

Distance from nearest town: Honnavara, 40 kms

Time to spend: around an hour

Facilities available: None

Stay: Singalika (Lion Tail Macau) Nature park offers stay options (2500 per room per day AC, Non AC bit cheaper, pretty close to Bangara Kusuma falls. )- else stay at Honnavara and travel

Map link here

Nearby: Chaturmukha Basadi near Nagarabasthi * Samshe hanging bridge * Singalika Nature Park (Stay only) * Gerusoppa dam (no entry for tourists)



