Chaturmukha Basadi, Gerusoppa, Honnavara

When we hear about Chaturmukha Basadi what comes to our mind is the one in Karkala. However there is another Chaturmukha basadi in Karnataka, some 150 kms north, off Honnavara-Jog falls road.

I visited this Chaturmukha Basadi in Nagarabasti, Gerusoppa twice- once in 2022, once again in 2023. This post shares my findings.

What to expect:

The chaturmukha basadi is situated on an elevated area accessible via some 20-30 steps. It is fairly small sized Basadi. I spotted some construction going on. Staff will prevent you from taking any photos or videos inside. For using drones you are required to take permission from ASI office in Dharwad.

No facilities available around Chaturmukha basadi- a local operated store selling snacks, tea and juices might be open.

Above: October 2023

Below: July 2022

Road conditions are ok

The campus seems to be accessible 24x7- there are no gates or ticket counters or timings called out.

How to reach Chaturmukha Basadi in Gerusoppa

If you are heading there from Udupi there is a shorter route, last 1km accessible only by two wheelers and 4x4 vehicles as it involves bad roads and river crossing. You can walk but if you intend to proceed to someplace else like say Bangara Kusuma, then you’ll have to drive back all the way to Honnavara and turn right again, so not a good idea.

A more popular route is to turn right after Honnavara towards Jog falls, turn right at Gerusoppa opposite Singalika nature park. Follow the road, you will pass a police check post and a road that runs on a bridge parallel to Gerusoppa dam. Stopping here, taking photographs etc are banned. You are required to keep going. Next intersection keep going straight along the river, no need to take a sharp left. The road will eventually take you to Chaturmukha basadi- just keep your eyes open.

Overall I wouldn’t recommend planning a trip just for this basadi, but if you’re in the area and have an hour or two to spare then it will be good idea to divert and visit.

Nearby: Samse hanging bridge