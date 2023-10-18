Shukavana visit experience Mysuru

Shukavana is a free to enter bird sanctuary in Mysuru town. It houses 1000s of birds in a small campus made of cages and nets.

Shukavana's main source of revenue seems to be selling bird photography to visitors. A photo with a large size Macau costs 300 INR per pic, photo with smaller birds cost 200 INR (soft copy 130 INR extra) and so on. There are more provisions to pay/donate and get closer with birds. Mobile phones are banned inside the bird sanctuary, but you can open it to make UPI payments for photography!

While there is a large open area with a net on top, 100s of birds are still confined to smaller cages, which doesn't feel good. I only hope they are let in the open once a while.

We took one family photo. Otherwise no way to click any photo as they prohibit mobiles and cameras. A few birds were friendly and allowed me to pet them on their neck. Otherwise most birds only obey commands of their masters.



The campus where Shukavana is located also has few other temples to visit. Bonsai Garden adjacent to Shukavana has 25 Rupee entry ticket.

Laser show happens at night opposite Hanuman statue.



Horse ride is available for a fee. Ice cream 60 INR a scoop, tender coconut 40 INR a piece(same as outside) souvenirs can be purchased.



There is no entry fee or parking fee. But your name, phone number and other details are collected as you drive in.

Overall I felt the campus could have been located outside of Mysuru city in a much larger open area so that birds get more space. But then it is what it is. Many also complain Shukavana has got more crowded, more commercial in recent times, which is natural for any tourism based business.

