KSTDC Mayura Chalukya Badami Review





I had my first stay at a KSTDC hotel, Mayura Chalukya in Badami. KSTDC or Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation runs various hotels around the state, package tours to destinations as well as cab services.

Badami town doesn’t have lots of good hotels in city limits

Clarks Inn is the most luxurious hotel in Badami town, costing around 3500 INR per night per room

KSTDC is next best option- 2700 INR per night per room for AC, some 1700 INR for Non-AC

Badami Heritage Resort and few other resorts on railway station road are other options for about 3000 INR per night.

You will find various budget hotels with basic rooms for around 1000 INR per night and there are options of Yatri Nivas or temple managed guest rooms for low price which you can book only through temple authorities.

Back to KSTDC, we booked 2 night AC room stay for about 5600 INR. Booked on their website and got confirmation, though there was no clear mention of check in time.





As our bus entered Badami city from Hubballi side I spotted KSTDC Mayura Chalukya from the bus and got down at next stop. Because of this I could simly walk to hotel instead of having to take an auto. KSTDC Mayura Chalukya is about 1.3 kms from Badami bus stand, about 1 km from Badami cave temples.

























As it was some 8 AM when we arrived, we were given a check out room (a recently checked out room not yet cleaned and kept ready for next guest) for fresh up. We left our bags at the reception and headed out. After exploring Aihole, Pattadakal and Banashankari we came back to hotel at 6 PM and checked in into our room





The rooms

The AC rooms we had booked were spacious. It can house 3 adults. There was a sofa, cupboard, kettle and other standard stuff. All rooms are at ground level or first floor- there is no view from room as such, except the garden they are maintaining.

Bathroom

Hot water was fine but a bit slow. Bathroom sink clogged on day 02. KSTDC keeps Mysuru Sandal soaps in the bathroom which is nice. But no dental kits.





The restaurant

KSTDC hotels run a restaurant which you can visit even if you are not a resident. Price is reasonable- like 120 INR for a bowl of curd rice, 30 INR for a cup of tea/coffee, 20 rupees for a chapati etc. We had dinner here on one of the night. Food for 3 resulted in a bill of 750 INR.





Curd rice had good amount of cashews. The roti they make here almost feels like papad though. Chapathi will be better option.

If you don’t want to have food inside KSTDC there are dozens of restaurants in Badami, just that they are not the most spacious, not too hygienic and options are usually limited.





Few experiences:

One of the bedsheet was torn

On day 2, we went out at 4 AM to catch 5.30 AM train to Alamatti. We took keys with us, so when we came back our rooms were not cleaned. When asked we were told housekeeping staff have left for the day. We were provided fresh water bottle and coffee sachets though. Thus they don’t have 24x7 service, which is fine for most cases I think.





Staff were nice. Though initially they couldn’t locate my reservation.





KSTDC Mayura Chalukya Badami

Pros:

Reasonable pricing

Spacious rooms

Ample parking

Good restaurant

Not too far from city center/Badami caves

Couple of auto drivers might be waiting nearby hoping to get some customers

Cons: Housekeeping and maintenance can be a bit better. Some disinfection also might be good.





Overall KSTDC Mayura Chalukya is a decent stay option to consider while visiting Badami.