World’s longest railway platform in Hubballi. Purpose?

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Hubballi railway station in Karnataka has a unique record. It has the world's longest railway platform. The same was inaugurated by PM Modi in March 2023, so this is a recent development.

There are multiple markings on the platform to suggest that you’re at the world's longest railway platform.


But what is the use of such a long platform?

Can we have a longer train now with more compartments? For that to happen, all stations along the route should have platforms of the same length. Else this won’t work.


Can we park 2 trains side by side? Like the first half will have Train A going North and the second half will have Train B going south? This is a possibility but platform name and display also will have to be changed. Plus ensuring people don’t get confused and enter the wrong train is also a challenge.


News


So without a clear purpose or application, the 1507 meter long platform 1 of Hubballi railway station feels more like a PR stunt for the purpose of records. Maybe they had enough land and decided to make full use of it.


Only half the platform is covered with a room, the other half is open air- just a few benches exist- no shops, no other facilities. Most normal trains take about half the platform- like 600-700 meters.  The practical use of the longest railway platform is yet to be established.

Your thoughts?

