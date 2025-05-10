Gabala Shamakhi trip from Baku not worth it

The Gabala and Shamakhi trip was not on my radar. I had booked a different day trip (Baku islands tour-Absheron National Park, Pirallahi light house & Gala reserve) but the operator cancelled it previous evening citing there's no one else and they can't operate whole tour for just me. Thus I had to opt for next available tour, Gabala and Shamakhi

Gobala and Samakhi tour takes a lots of time- Gabala is about 250 kms from Baku, making about 500 kms travel whole day. I started at 8.30 AM from hostel and it was midnight when I reached my hostel. So one of the longest day tours in Baku and most of the time was spent on the road.

Below is what the Gabala and Shamakhi group tour from Baku includes:



First stop is at a historic mosque. Historic but nothing exciting to see.

We get 1 hour at a lunch spot by the lake

We get to visit 1 waterfall, 30-45 minutes

When we finally get to Gabala hill station we get hardly 1 hour- the cable car costs 19 AZN and takes about 40 mins up & down, leaving you 20 mins on top for photos.

No time for ATV or other adventures

There is another cable car which is longer and goes higher, but no time for the same

Weather is unpredictable. if it is very cloudy you won't get any view, Total waste of money.

Much lesser activities compared to Shahdag



If you are very serious you should plan to spend a night at a luxury hotel in Gabala or Shahdag and indulge in all the adventure sports at leisure, instead of getting just a few minutes from day tour operators

If you've been to Shahdag that would suffice- you will get cable car experience, adventure activiites, snow and view. Gabala can be skipped if you're short of time or budget.

Gabala and Shamakhi day trip costs about 40-50 USD per person depending on operator for a group tour plus you would nee about 10 to 15 USD for lunch minimum and 12 USD for cable car, so factor another 20-25 USD extra spend.

Disclaimer: Above is my personal opinion. Please do your research and use your discretion.