White City Hostel, Baku- review

I spent a week staying at Baku's white city hostel. This post is my review of the hostel, to help you decide if it is good for you.

The good thing about Baku's White City hostel

#1 Easy access from airport- reach using airport shuttle bus to 29th May Street for just 1.3 AZN (if you have Baku card) or 2 AZN or about 100 INR cash

#2 Right at the city center, about 1-2 kms from key attractions like Nizami street, old city, seaside boulevard etc

#3 Spacious reception, have all basic facilities

I opted for a private room for about 1000 INR per night. Dormitories are even cheaper. (note that April is not peak season, price may increase post June) My room felt like an afterthought- was added later with partitions. Light switch for the room was outside the room- each time I wish to switch the light on or off I need to open the door. Also there was glass portion on the top- anyone can peep in- no privacy and at night external light seems in.

Kitchen is small size so we've to wait for other guests to be done. But overall no issues. Hostel doesn't give a lighter to ignite the stove- guests had to carry their own. Had to buy a lighter for the first time. Couldn't bring it back due to airport security restrictions, so gave it to hostel owner.

Bathroom- only 2 of them for entire hostel that could house about 50 folks. Shower is right on the toilet, so not very comfortable. But when we are on budget we shouldn't expect too much luxury.

Hostels in Baku get lots of budget traveler crowd from India and Pakistan. Travelers as well as those who come seeking work opportunities, those on student visa etc. Excerise extra caution if someone approaches you offering help w.r.t visas or anyone trying play sympathy card and get some money or other help from you.

There were some cute cats nearby White City hostel





Samrat Indian restaurant is 2 blocks away for good Indian food. I cooked my food most of the time in hostel kitchen. Supermarkets nearby sell vegetables, basmati rice, curd, cooking oil and other things you may need.

Hilton Baku, Marriot Baku are 2-3 blocks away if you have the budget!

The owner could speak good English, rest of the staff couldn't. But didn't face any issues.

Overall, my stay at White city hostel, Baku was good, no issues as such. But if you can afford to spend 5-10 dollars more per day, you can look for a better hotel/hostel option in Baku.



You can book White city Hostel or other places on Booking.com