Hotel shifts loyalty Fabhotel Treebo- customers in limbo

I faced a unique experience recently in Nagpur, where the hotel I booked, which was originally associated with Fabhotel network, changed its loyalty to Treebo, without a due process to handle bookings already done

October first week I booked Fabhotel Imperial Suites in Nagpur for stay during November 21-23, for a proce of about 5600 INR. The booking was done on Booking.com

Fabhotel promptly sent me a message and asked for 33% payment as advance. Since the brand was trustworthy, I paid 33% (INR 1600). This advance payment didn't reflect in booking.com

November first week, I get a message booking.com that hotel has changed its name from "Fabhotel Imperial Suites" to "Treebo Imperial Suites"

Clearly someone in fabhotel didn't want to loose their bookings, so I get a message that my booking is transferred to Fabhotel Manomay Homes.

Manomay Homes is a cheaper hotel (some 4300 for 2 days), so I asked that person why are you downgrading me, can you confirm I only have to pay the reduced balance (4300-1600 = 2700)- I get no response

I called Treebo helpline, but they have no record of my booking ID shown in booking.com

Fabhotel helpline only says "your booking is confirmed" but has no option to talk to a human or raise a concern or seek clarity

I message Booking.com for clarity- they have no clue about this transfer. They ask me to go to original hotel as per booking and check

On arrival I went to my original hotel, now Treebo Imperial Suites, who had no record of my booking

Reception staff spoke to owner, who agreed to take the balance and give me room, so I could check in. He said his hotel was fully booked by a wedding party but now booking is cancelled

Later Manomay Homes staff call me to ask why I am not checking in, I explained I never booked your hotel and didn't get any answer to my queries

Once I am back in Udupi, Imperial Suites guy marks my booking as no show, so booking.com asks me to confirm if I checked in or not. I reply in positive. Hotel owners often do this to avoid 20% commission booking.com takes.

Imperial suties seem to be undergoing another round of branding change.

Oyo, Treebo, Fabhotels etc are competiting with each other to enlist hotels and hotel owners may shift to another brand if they give higher incentives or ask lesser commission. This shouldn't be happening frequently- hotels changing branding/association, but be ready for some running around if this happens. Brands should have clear process and communication protocol for existing bookings when this happens. Platforms like booking.com also should have a provision to talk to owners and sort out customer queiries if regular staff do not reply.

My reason for selecting this hotel was it is not too far (3 kms) from Nagpur airport. But there are better hotels much closer to airport, so check well