Cost of a golf session!

Golf is NOT for poor people. It is very expensive game. Below is what golf costs.

Golf club membership: 5 to 30 lakhs (depending on tenure (yearly, life time membership, individual, corporate etc- for example life membership at the golf club at the heart of Bengaluru city costs 30 lakhs + GST, other clubs may offer for less, for shorter duration)

Being a member gets you some concessions but there are still lots of extra money to be paid for each game of golf.

Even non members can play, paying various fees applicable

Green Fee: This is the amount paid to use the golf course-more like an entry fee- typically costs 5000 INR to 10000 INR depending on golf course, location and other parameters. Those having credit card offers, usually this fee is paid by the bank (Banks would have highly negotiated rates, maybe 1500-2000 INR)

Buggies and Caddie fees: Buggy is the electric cart on which you will be driven around the golf course along with your kit, guest etc. Caddie is the person who carries your golf kit for you. Both of these can cost few hundred to few thousand rupees per hour.

Trainer fee: A certified golf trainer may cost 1000-1500 INR per hour

Golf equipment rental: You will need a variety of clubs- if you opt to buy, a decent set may set you off by 20000-25000 INR or even more. If you can't spend so much, you can rent the kit by the hour by the golf club, usually costing 2000-2500 INR per hour.

If you walk in and want to play with a bank card offer, keep aside minimum 5000-6000 INR for equipment rental and caddie.

Guest fee: If you have a guest who is not a member, their entry may cost easily 500-1000 INR

You will also have to factor cost of reaching golf club, which are usually away from the city, staying there overnight (if you can't return same day etc- another 2000-10000 INR easily per day