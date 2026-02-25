Plaza Avenue Hotel, Deralekatte Mangaluru

Spent 2 nights at Hotel Plaza Avenue in Deralekatte on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Good things about Hotel Plaza Avenue:

Budget room: Room under budget, about 900 INR per night. I checked price on Makemytrip, Goibibo, got lower price on Goibibo, hence booked through them.

There is one veg restaurant in ground floor and several non-veg restaurants, often flooded by college students. Veg restaurant is closed during lunch time, because owners have another restaurant elsewhere that is more profitable.

Ample parking- Open area parking on a rocky terrain, but area holds 15-20 vehicles easily, often crowded during mid day but easy to find parking early morning or evening.

Not so good things about Hotel Plaza Avenue:

No Elevator: Hotel Plaza Avenue doesn't have an elevator. Climbing 3 floors is not convenient, particularly if you have kids and elderly people

Hotel Plaza Avenue doesn't have an elevator. Climbing 3 floors is not convenient, particularly if you have kids and elderly people Hot water not in bathroom but in a common geyser outside- need to carry in bucket to our room or use common bathrooms for hot water bath

Room condition is not at its best- building in pretty old.

Deralekatte area is house to multiple hospitals. Swami Koragajja's birthplace is also nearby.

Similar: South India hotel reviews * Multiple concerns with budget hotel bookings *