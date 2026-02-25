 Plaza Avenue Hotel, Deralekatte Mangaluru - eNidhi India Travel Blog

Plaza Avenue Hotel, Deralekatte Mangaluru

Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Spent 2 nights at Hotel Plaza Avenue in Deralekatte on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Good things about Hotel Plaza Avenue: 

Budget room: Room under budget, about 900 INR per night. I checked price on Makemytrip, Goibibo, got lower price on Goibibo, hence booked through them.

There is one veg restaurant in ground floor and several non-veg restaurants, often flooded by college students. Veg restaurant is closed during lunch time, because owners have another restaurant elsewhere that is more profitable. 

 

 

Ample parking- Open area parking on a rocky terrain, but area holds 15-20 vehicles easily, often crowded during mid day but easy to find parking early morning or evening. 

 

Not so good things about Hotel Plaza Avenue: 

  • No Elevator: Hotel Plaza Avenue doesn't have an elevator. Climbing 3 floors is not convenient, particularly if you have kids and elderly people
  • Hot water not in bathroom but in a common geyser outside- need to carry in bucket to our room or use common bathrooms for hot water bath
  • Room condition is not at its best- building in pretty old. 

 

 Deralekatte area is house to multiple hospitals. Swami Koragajja's birthplace is also nearby.

Similar: South India hotel reviewsMultiple concerns with budget hotel bookings

Leave a Comment

No comments

Appreciate your efforts and interests to comment. Comments may be moderated due to increased spam. Will ideally respond to comments within few days.Use Anonymous option if you don't wish to leave your name/ID behind- Shrinidhi

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.