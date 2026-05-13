Toastmasters District 121 Crescendo 2026 in Kochi: Experience & Review

Crescendo is an annual meet organized by toastmasters district 121 (District 230 from next year). Attending Toastmaster district 121 Crescendo costs about 6000-7000 INR in entry ticket (depending on how soon you book) and other expenses like travel to event city, stay etc. After much deliberation I attended this year's 2.5 day Crescendo event at Gokulam Park, Kochi. I spent around 13-14k total over 3 days.

What went well or key benefits of attending Crescendo

Listen to best of the speakers, evaluators who have already won at area and division levels

Some of the special speakers such as TM international president, award winning international public speakers, some folks who created lots of public impact etc

Lots of awards, group photos and stage time/opportunities to many of the guests

An excuse to take a break from regular work, travel and meet other toastmasters

Food, fun night, goodies and few other benefits

What didn't go very well or could have been better at Crescendo 2026

500 Rs extra collected for fun night is waste of money for those who don't drink alcohol. Ticket price could have been reduced by 500 Rs and this 500 Rs drink coupon could be kept for purchase. There was no fruit juices, no mocktail, just 7UP and Pepsi. They were selling 50 Rs 7Up bottle for 200 Rs and that too they ran out of stock. I would have preferred to save my 500 Rs.

T shirt was sold separately later. Could have been included in the goodie bag instead of the mug which costs almost same. Or a clear communication upfront that T shirt is sold separately, round table with

Ambassadors got nothing- many people were identified as ambassadors to promote Crescendo- I was one of them- but this was pure humiliation.

Ambassadors added to a whataspp group they can't even comment



Not even a t shirt complementary for Ambassadors



No group photo/mention on stage during the event

Booking process:

Crescendo costs you about 6000-6500 INR depending on how soon you book.

Student discounts and bulk booking discounts and other offers might be available time to time.

Promotion for Crescendo starts as early as September/October, with lots of hype, fanfare and pressure to book early.

Cancellation policy is highly unfavorable. No refund if you can't attend. Organizers should give more flexibility on this front.

Booking only covers access to conference and some lunch. Travel, stay you've to plan extra. Even T-shirt is not included in registration price- need to be bought separately for about 350-400 INR

What to expect at Crescendo

Crescendo spans across 3 days- 2.5 to be precise and includes the following

- Registration & Orientation

- Networking opportunity

- Various awards and group photo opportunities- very clever way of organizing event-250 out of 500 will be going on stage for one thing or the other, so they have to spend 6500 and buy a ticket! 250-300 ticket sales guaranteed!

- District level competition of ISC, Humorous speech, Evaluation, TT contests

- Some cultural shows and entertainment events, often focused on local culture, tradition

- Some additional speeches, events





Reasons to attend Crescendo

- Meet and network with other toastmasters from the district

- Listen to district's best speeches, table topic and evaluation presentations

- Experience some local food, culture etc





My participation

- I got a chance to give a standup comedy for 5 minutes

- Got to go on stage for group photo-once for club awards and once as LEAP3.0 team member