Cozy Room Cusco: Stay with panoramic view
As I was scouting for a place to stay in Cusco, the mountain city in Peru which was the base for Machu Pichu trip, I zeroed in on Cozy Room Cusco due to following reasons
- Nice panoramic view of the city from terrace
- They had a "family room" suitable for 3 people (this turned out to be too cramped space)
- Rates were reasonable
- Kitchen access
The rooms
Rooms are not that spacious, but then Cusco is a crowded city and space it at premium. We chose a 3 bed family room with just enough space for 3 adults. They do have normal rooms, but no dormitory though.
The terrace and kitchen
Terrance is amazing with almost 270 degree view of Cusco town, on 3 sides.
Reaching Cozy Room Cusco from Airport
Overall 4 of us spent 4 nights in Cusco at Cozy Room Cusco. Our stay was overall good, you can consider Cozy Room Cusco for your stay in Cusco.
Similar: Casa Lima, Lima * Visiting Machu Pichu: Planning *
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