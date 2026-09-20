Cozy Room Cusco: Stay with panoramic view

As I was scouting for a place to stay in Cusco, the mountain city in Peru which was the base for Machu Pichu trip, I zeroed in on Cozy Room Cusco due to following reasons

Nice panoramic view of the city from terrace

They had a "family room" suitable for 3 people (this turned out to be too cramped space)

Rates were reasonable

Kitchen access

The rooms

Rooms are not that spacious, but then Cusco is a crowded city and space it at premium. We chose a 3 bed family room with just enough space for 3 adults. They do have normal rooms, but no dormitory though.

The terrace and kitchen Terrance is amazing with almost 270 degree view of Cusco town, on 3 sides.





The concerns: We were accused of damaging the microwave- this proved to be wrong- the microwave was functioning fine. Some pre-existing scratch on the glass plate inside they were trying to attribute to us. After 2 days we were also told not to cook rice- again without being able to cook rice there was no use of kitchen for us- we had done all cleaning and haven't created any trouble. Later with permission from owner, we could continue using kitchen (just another day was left) and rest of our stays were uneventful.



Reaching Cozy Room Cusco from Airport



We took a bus that was heading in the direction- this covered initial few kms and for final stretch hailed a taxi. Overall 4 of us spent 4 nights in Cusco at Cozy Room Cusco. Our stay was overall good, you can consider Cozy Room Cusco for your stay in Cusco. Similar: Casa Lima, Lima * Visiting Machu Pichu: Planning *

Cozy Room Cusco offers free breakfast, which included fruits, juice, bread among vegetarian options, hence it was nice. Later in the day we could use kitchen to cook some basic food.Nearby: Most attractions in Cusco town are within few kms from Cozy Room Cusco- walkable if you are fit or just hail a taxi on the road.