Piggy's Cove, Nunenberg daytrip from Halifax-Best option

As I was scouting for day trip option from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, almost every operator was offering a half day trip to Piggy's Cove- a small seaside village with a lighthouse, few rocks, shops and view of the ocean. It is like 90 minutes travel one way, about 45 minutes time at Piggy's cove and back to Halifax.

I was looking for a more meaningful option- to visit few more places. Then below trip came to my attention- it covered Piggy's Cove, Nunenberg (A German influenced town) and few more photo shops.

My plan was to take a bus to Nunenberg on day 2, spend some time and return to Halifax same day- but this was not possible- only bus to Nunenberg from Halifax starts in afternoon like 3 PM. So, my only option was to stay overnight at Nunenberg and return next day- that was complicating my itinerary, thus a day trip that included Nunenberg was a blessing (though it cost 2x the typical Piggy's cove trip)

Pickup was prompt on time, to my surprise it was a small Kia van and not a big tour bus. Just 5 customers, so the trip felt very personal. We were picked up by Evin McCallister who spoke a lot during the trip sharing lots of details about Halifax.

I was picked up from my hostel and after couple of more pickups, we were on our way to first stop, Piggy's Cove

Stop 1: Piggy's Cove

A popular ocean side village with lighthouse, viewing deck, some rocks, sea and some shops. We got some 45 minutes to walk around, take pictures, grab a coffee or buy a souvenir.