Piggy's Cove, Nunenberg daytrip from Halifax-Best option
As I was scouting for day trip option from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, almost every operator was offering a half day trip to Piggy's Cove- a small seaside village with a lighthouse, few rocks, shops and view of the ocean. It is like 90 minutes travel one way, about 45 minutes time at Piggy's cove and back to Halifax.
I was looking for a more meaningful option- to visit few more places. Then below trip came to my attention- it covered Piggy's Cove, Nunenberg (A German influenced town) and few more photo shops.
My plan was to take a bus to Nunenberg on day 2, spend some time and return to Halifax same day- but this was not possible- only bus to Nunenberg from Halifax starts in afternoon like 3 PM. So, my only option was to stay overnight at Nunenberg and return next day- that was complicating my itinerary, thus a day trip that included Nunenberg was a blessing (though it cost 2x the typical Piggy's cove trip)
Pickup was prompt on time, to my surprise it was a small Kia van and not a big tour bus. Just 5 customers, so the trip felt very personal. We were picked up by Evin McCallister who spoke a lot during the trip sharing lots of details about Halifax.
I was picked up from my hostel and after couple of more pickups, we were on our way to first stop, Piggy's Cove
Stop 1: Piggy's Cove
A popular ocean side village with lighthouse, viewing deck, some rocks, sea and some shops. We got some 45 minutes to walk around, take pictures, grab a coffee or buy a souvenir.
Due to wage cuts the information center was closed, we were told. Our guide also recommended few restaurants for best food in the region, but since I am vegetarian, I couldn't try them.
Stop 2: Photo stop at Queensland Beach. Normal beach, nothing fancy. A restroom was nearby.
We passed by Mahone Bay, without a stop. A bit of history was told to us and a few important buildings were shown from the car.
Stop 3: Nunenberg
A German influenced town in Nova Scotia. We got about 90 minutes in Nunenburg- I feel 2-3 hours would have been apt- as there are some boat cruises which could have been tried if we had more time. 90 minutes was just enough for lunch, a walk around the town and a museum visit.
I was scouting for veg food, didn't find many options. Few restaurants were closed in June. Eventually settled for veg sub at Subway. There were some cruise options but we didn't have much time. Few ticketed museums exist if you wish to explore.
Stop 4: Low tide experience near town of Walfville
We passed through village of Walfville, we were given option to explore the town or visit a seashore where water would recline (high tide and low tide)- as we reached and entered, within minutes we could see water receding back.
Stop 5: Bird watching stop
We stopped at local market for coffee, snacks or buying local produce. Then we were dropped back in Halifax by 7 PM. A day well spent.
October 2026: Now while I am writing this post, I see many operators in Getyourguide offering Piggy's Cove + Lunenberg day tour. I suggest you deal directly with these guys - Alternative Routes, Canada (https://www.alternativeroutes.ca/)
Related: Places to explore in Halifax
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