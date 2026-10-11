Ulavi Caves- Akala Gavi Vibhooti Kanaja

Ulavi Caves

Yana caves are very popular in North Canara (Uttara Kannada) but Ulavi caves are not- they are a bit interior, closed during monsoon season and no easy access- need 4 wheel drive. My earlier attempt to visit Ulavi caves was not possible as it was closed during monsoon. This October managed to visit. Below post shares relevant details.

Ulavi caves is a complex of 4-5 different caves, some 100-200 steps apart. Overall we will have to climb down some 250 odd steps to visit these caves and then climb back up. Vehicle access is limited, hence get ready for lots of walking.

#1 Vibhooti Khanaja: First major cave among Ulavi caves- as you enter you see lots of pieces of stones kept on the ground. You need to walk in the dark towards the end, where you see a Shivling kind of structure. You can circle it and come back.

Due to underground nature, darkness and possible oxygen shortage, guides would let people into this area in small teams of max 2-3 people at a time.

#2 Akala Gavi

This second cave we need to climb up a ladder. Not easy for those not physically fit. End of ladder we need to hold on to a metal wire and pull ourselves up on the rocks, to get a closer look at the cave which resembles a cow. Hence the name Akala Gavi (Aakalu means cow in Kannada)

#3 Rudrakshi Mantapa

The 3rd major cave in Ulavi- one has to get on their knees and crawl inside.

#4 Akka Nagammana Guhe

More caves- there are few more caves in the complex, not much popular or do not

How to reach Ulavi caves?

The access road to Ulavi caves is best reached on a motorcycle or a 4x4 vehicle, as the road has steep inclines and could be very tricky for a regular car. You can hire a jeep from Ulavi town to take you around.

If you are going on a two-wheeler or a 4x4, you can try reaching on your own- take left turn after the check post and head straight till dead-end, walk further.

Season: Ulavi caves might be closed to visitors during monsoon months. Plan your visit between October and May.

Stay: You can plan your stay in Karwar, Dandeli or Yellapura area

Nearby: Check this post for other attractions near Ulavi

Read Aravind's post on Ulavi *