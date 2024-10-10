Comfort Sphinx & Pyramids Inn Giza Egypt

Comfort Sphinx & Pyramids Inn is a budget hotel in Egypt's Giza city, close to where pyramids are located. Guests can view pyramids from the roof top of this hotel, hence it is a good option to stay when in Giza. There're several other hotels in the area which offer great view of Pyramids- you can chose one referring to reviews.

To visit the pyramids of Giza, one option is to stay in Cairo and take a day tour, in which a tour bus brings you to Giza, gives you few hours to explore and then rush back. A better option is to spend a night in Giza, walk in into Pyramid area and explore it at your convenience for whole day, relax, check out and go to Cairo next day or same day evening.

Comfort Sphinx & Pyramids Inn stay costed us 16 USD for a room for 1 night, including breakfast. It is a decent price.

Room was decent with blue overhead lamp, hot water shower, a mini fridge and other basic facilities. Room didn't have any view. For view we had to go to roof top.

Unlimited drinking water was provided via dispenser, so we could fill our bottles.

Breakfast we had Egyptian option or English breakfast. Egyptian breakfast had few roties, some additional snacks/side dishes tea and orange juice.

The hotel also gave us a small souvenir when we checked out. This was a nice gesture. Worth a dollar if you're to buy these from hawkers.





We were also allowed in early- could spend few hours in common area as we arrived too early (3 AM) while check in was at 12 noon. Rested in common area for few hours and then headed out to explore the Pyramids complex.



Over all Comfort Sphinx & Pyramids Inn is a good budget stay in Giza. You can book it on booking.com. For some unknown reason, booking.com not allowing me to write any review on Comfort Sphinx & Pyramids Inn on its website/app.