Paradise Botigue Hotel, Cairo- Review

Paradise Boutique Hotel is a budget hotel in Cairo. Paradise Boutique hotel is close to 2 metro stations- Abbot and Nassar, about 500 meters from each.

Paradise Boutique hotel is located on the 6th floor. Same building has other hotels including Richmond hotel which are a bit more luxurious.

The building is an old one. Our room had a small balcony, bathroom doors were a bit rickety. A mini fridge and a kettle were provided. Room service is not daily, but on request.

We spent about 5 nights and paid 70 USD, which is a good deal. Breakfast included



Good things:

In the heart of city, convenient location

Spacious rooms

Breakfast was decent

Not so good things:

Elevator is heritage type, very delicate and loses memory often.

WiFi is hopeless. Got hardly 2 MBPS whereas my orange mobile sim had 30 MBPS. Used my own mobile data for all practical purposes

Tours and other services are sold at a premium.

Nile River cruise that you can book for 15 USD is sold for 25 USD,

Alexandria trip costed us 120 USD (could have done for less from outside travel shops)

Airport taxi quote was 25 USD (5-6 USD on Uber, we'd paid 20 USD for drop to Giza, so Cairo to airport should be lot cheaper

Day trip to Fayoum was quoted at 120 USD. Booked outside for 90 USD+ 4x4 at 70 USD

Paradise hotel didn't have any water dispenser. They offered us tap water. So ended up buying packaged drinking water from outside.



Overall our stay in Cairo was fine. As it was very affordable I didn't complain much and managed with few minor niggles. 5 star hotels like the intercontinental cost from 150-180 USD + tax per night. So hotels at 15 USD are great value for money.

